NASS leadership to meet Tinubu over insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senate also called for heightened surveillance and investment in surveillance technology and equipment to detect and prevent future attacks.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

The Senate says the leadership of the National Assembly will meet President Bola Tinubu over resolutions and recommendations toward curbing killings and general insecurity nationwide.

The senate said the recommendations were those made by the eighth, ninth and 10th assemblies.

The senate resolution followed the adoption of a motion at plenary on Wednesday.

The motion, titled, ”Continued killings by suspected terrorists parading as herdsmen and increasing insecurity in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala local government areas of Benue ” was sponsored by Sen. Emmanuel Udende (APC-Benue).

Udende in his lead debate, said it was sad that no fewer than 50 persons were killed in fresh attacks on several communities in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina Ala local government areas of Benue by terrorists.

He said the affected communities, some of which were attacked on March 5, included Tyuluv, Borikyo, Kundav, Ugbaam, Uyam, Udedeku, Yaaiwa, Nyihemba, Tomatar, Menakwagh, Yiase and Agura all in the Benue North- East senatorial district.

Udende said residents of the villages and communities now found themselves as targets of heavily armed terrorists on a daily basis.

This, he said, left many homes completely burnt down and numerous residents still missing, while the perpetrators, however, remained elusive and had not been apprehended.

He said the pathetic situation and development had inflicted untold hardship on women, children and the elderly, who were trekking long distances in search of a safe haven and awaiting the intervention of security operatives.

Udende said the situation had impacted negatively on the economic lives of the people and the resultant effect of shortage of farm produce was one of the reasons for the astronomical rise in prices of agricultural produce and inflation in Nigeria.

He expressed worry that despite the public outcry and previous resolutions of the national assembly on the criminal activities of the terrorists, their activities had continued.

The senate in its further resolutions, urged the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies to as a matter of urgency, deploy security personnel to address continuing and ongoing attacks by terrorists in the affected communities.

This, the senate said, was to flush out and stop the killings and restore normalcy to the affected communities.

Senate also called for heightened surveillance and investment in surveillance technology and equipment to detect and prevent future attacks.

It also called for a review of the security architecture in the areas affected to forestall the continuous attacks.

It further requested the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to immediately mobilise relief materials to the people displaced by the recent attacks in the communities of Benue.

It mandated its relevant committees of the whole to ensure compliance.

It also conveyed a condolence message to the people of Benue North-East senatorial district and resolved to send a delegation to the Governor of Benue to find out his efforts on the challenges.

Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased persons.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio in his remarks, said the primary responsibility of the state government was to use security vote to ensure the security of lives and property.

” We expect that the state government will marshall out plans with the immediate security operatives within the affected states and see what they can do before bringing it to the President.

“And I want to assure you that President Bola Tinubu though he has not stayed long in office, is supportive of the activities of the armed forces.

“And by the time the Senate meets with him in conjunction with the House of Representatives, I believe that the resolutions that we come out with will benefit the entire country.

“It is a fact that since his assumption of duties, insecurity has abated, major attacks are no longer taking place but this one is just an aberration, and it will be brought to an end.

“I assure people of the areas affected that the senate is taking serious actions with the presidency to ensure that normalcy is restored to the areas and victims are also taken care of.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

