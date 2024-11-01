EFCC arrests accountant general, disrupts government payments

A source close to the investigation disclosed that the officials were allegedly detained for their roles as signatories to the state's accounts.

The arrests, conducted on Thursday, October 31, at the EFCC's Benin Zonal Office, have reportedly caused significant disruptions within the Edo government.

"Civil servant salaries, pensions, and other statutory payments have been halted due to this arrest," a source stated.

This includes critical financial obligations such as security and operational expenditures, raising concerns over a potential delay in crucial services.

According to insiders, the EFCC intends to hold the officials until November 12, which coincides with the end of Governor Obaseki's term.

The agency has yet to publicly confirm the arrests, allegedly executed after the officials were summoned for a briefing.

Inquiries made to EFCC representatives have mainly gone unanswered.

The EFCC spokesperson for the Benin office, Williams Oseghale, referred reporters to the Commission's national spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

However, Oyewale's response was limited to an SMS request for reporters to send questions via text, with no further statement issued by the time of publication.