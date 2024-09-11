ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Segun Adeyemi

While many, especially supporters of the Deputy Speaker, have hailed Kalu as instrumental to the bill's success, several Southeast stakeholders disagree.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. [Facebook]
Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Although the National Assembly passed the bill and President Bola Tinubu later assented to it, claims have surfaced crediting Kalu as a central figure in the process, sparking a wave of mixed reactions.

The Senate approved the SEDC bill in February after it was read for the third time and gained the majority's support. By July, President Tinubu had signed the bill into law, marking a significant milestone in regional development efforts.

While many, especially supporters of the Deputy Speaker, have hailed Kalu as instrumental to the bill's success, several Southeast stakeholders disagree.

ADVERTISEMENT

They argue that the passage of the SEDC bill was a collective effort, with many pointing to President Tinubu's pivotal role.

Dr Josef Onoh, a former campaign spokesman for President Tinubu in the South East, strongly disapproved of the narrative that Kalu should receive sole credit.

Onoh argued that the success of the bill was largely due to the President's political will and leadership, noting that similar regional development commissions had been established without such individual credit-seeking.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Onoh, "The South East Development Commission Bill was not an achievement of Hon Benjamin Kalu as he has been touting it to be; it was through the cooperation of the entire members of the National Assembly. It was not just members of the South East caucus, but more appreciation should go to the president."

He further criticised the notion of singling out one person, referencing the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and other similar bodies, passed without any individual claiming sole credit.

Onoh lamented that efforts to personalise the SEDC's success could undermine the collective work of the entire National Assembly.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Onoh's reservations, the Coalition of Southeast Youths for Democracy (CESYD) has staunchly defended the Deputy Speaker.

In a statement released by the group, CESYD praised Kalu for his significant contributions and warned against any attempts to malign his efforts.

The group's coordinator, Comrade Wisdom Akunna, criticised what he termed a "bring-him-down" attitude from those discontented with the Deputy Speaker's prominence in the bill's passage.

"It is no secret that Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for signing the SEDC bill into law. We are, however, taken aback by the obvious show of hate, driven by the 'pull-him-down' syndrome," CESYD's statement read.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth body hails Tinubu for SEDC Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also highlighted Kalu's role in ensuring the SEDC bill's smooth progression through the House of Representatives, where it underwent multiple readings and deliberations before being sent to the Senate for final approval.

"On December 21, 2023, the third and final reading of the bill took place in the House of Representatives, effectively passing the bill and transmitting it to the Senate for concurrence," the group recalled.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu] Pulse Nigeria

CESYD expressed shock at attempts to downplay Kalu's efforts, emphasising the Deputy Speaker's dedication to making the Southeast Development Commission's vision a reality.

The bill had previously failed to pass in the 8th National Assembly, making its eventual approval a landmark achievement for the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The divergent views on Kalu's role reflect the complexity of regional politics and the often-contentious nature of claiming credit for legislative accomplishments.

While some stakeholders, like Onoh, advocate for a collective approach to success, others, like CESYD, maintain that individual leadership played a crucial role in the SEDC's success.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi Estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised [Daily Trust]

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised