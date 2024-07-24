Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth body hails Tinubu for SEDC Act

The Acting National Youth Leader of the group, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, made the commendation during an interactive session with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Okpalaezeukwu said that Tinubu had finally ended the age-long civil war in the South-East with the creation of the commission.

He expressed confidence that the commission would not only heal the region but add value to the collective struggle to restore peace and stability in the troubled zone and Nigeria at large.

He said: “We commend the president for the boldness and patriotic act of assenting to the South-East Development Commission Bill.

“I must commend all the stakeholders who played critical roles in ensuring this milestone achievement and making this dream a reality.

“I thank particularly the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu, and his colleagues, Southeast Governors, led by Sen. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, and the National Assembly.

“By assenting to the bill to establish the commission, the president has finally ended the age-long civil war in Southeast.

“Recall that the war ended on a treaty of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, but successive governments did not implement that treaty.

“We are hopeful that the commission shall implement the treaty.”

Okpalaezeukwu further expressed optimism that the commission would assist in healing the nation and Southeast on the basis of equity, justice and fairness.