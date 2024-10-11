Chief judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Justice Tsoho returned the case file to Justice Nyako, directing her to continue overseeing the high-profile case.

A reliable source, preferring to remain anonymous, explained that Justice Tsoho's decision was influenced by several factors, including the fact that "two other judges had previously recused themselves from Kanu's case."

The source highlighted that Justice Nyako has presided over the majority of the proceedings since the case began in 2015, making her "the best-suited judge to conclude the trial."

The case has faced significant delays, and Justice Tsoho's directive aims to ensure continuity and expedite the proceedings.

The Chief Judge, however, has provided an option should Kanu wish to continue his challenge.

According to Tsoho, if Kanu insists on removing Justice Nyako, he must submit a formal motion with an affidavit specifying all grounds for his request.

Justice Nyako's recusal came after Kanu voiced his mistrust in her handling of the case, asserting in open court that he lacked confidence in her impartiality.

Despite this, the Chief Judge's latest ruling underscores a commitment to see the case through under Justice Nyako's supervision, pending any formal objections from Kanu's legal team.