BREAKING: Justice Binta Nyako announces withdrawal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The announcement followed Kanu’s open request for the judge to recuse herself, citing the court’s failure to comply with a Supreme Court order.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, September 24, Kanu expressed his dissatisfaction with the court, asserting that he had lost confidence in the judicial process.

"My lord, I have no confidence in this court any more," Kanu declared, accusing the judge of not adhering to the Supreme Court’s directives.

He requested that Justice Nyako recuse herself from his trial, a demand that she quickly agreed to.

Justice Nyako, in response to Kanu’s insistence, stated, "I would be happy to do just that," confirming her intention to send Kanu’s case back to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

This decision effectively halts the ongoing trial, where Kanu is facing terrorism-related charges brought by the Federal Government.

Tensions ran high during the proceedings, as Kanu ordered his lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor, to sit down while he made his case before the court.

"Sit down! I say you should sit down!" Kanu shouted at his counsel, demanding control of the courtroom as he reiterated his loss of trust in the judiciary.

Despite efforts from the prosecution, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Adegboyega Awomolo, to persuade Justice Nyako to continue the trial, the judge stood firm in her decision.

"I hereby recuse myself and remit the case file back to the Chief Judge," she concluded.