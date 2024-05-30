ADVERTISEMENT
'Collaboration key to addressing security concerns' - CSO to service chiefs

Segun Adeyemi

The group lauded the Chief of Defence Staff and encouraged him to continue his efforts in combatting insecurity in Nigeria.

CDS Musa alleged that community leaders were ignorant of the attack. [DHQ/Facebook]
CDS Musa alleged that community leaders were ignorant of the attack. [DHQ/Facebook]

The group particularly applauded Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), describing him as a cornerstone and source of stability in Tinubu’s administration.

RUN has also commended the nation’s service chiefs for their unwavering commitment to Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

The group has highlighted their proactive stance in addressing security concerns, a testament to their effectiveness within less than a year in office.

Highlighting the Nigerian military’s recent accomplishments in combating insecurity, RUN praised the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and encouraged him to continue these efforts.

Members of the Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29. [Original/Pulse]
Members of the Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29. [Original/Pulse] Pulse Nigeria

The group, consisting of Nigerian youths and middle-aged citizens, expressed these views during a solidarity rally in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29.

The event was organised to celebrate twenty-five years of uninterrupted democracy and the first anniversary of the current administration.

Speaking to attendees at the rally, the organisers, Ambassador Solomon Adodo and Chief Michael Msuaan (MON), each praised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for his experienced leadership and efforts in overcoming the challenges and inefficiencies in the federal government’s operations.

Ambassador Adodo commended the President for bringing together a skilled and dedicated team of experts to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “The choice of Senator George Akume, a two-term former Governor, Senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to serve as SGF has been one of the best appointments of Mr. President, and his ability to stabilise the administration is, to say the least, credible.”

Also speaking, Chief Msuaan underscored the “silent success of the current administration as a result of the professional handling of affairs of government by the SGF, whom he described as a prolific leader.”

The group recognised that the administration faced numerous challenges, such as the persistent issue of petrol subsidies, subsidised forex rates, and a sharp drop in local productivity.

The CSOs also praised President Tinubu for his bold reforms, which have steered Nigeria toward lasting progress.

The group denounced any promotion of disorder and urged Nigerians to come together to ensure continued development.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

