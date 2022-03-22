Reps suggest the use of coins to tackle inflation

House of Reps made the call during plenary session in Abuja, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The lawmakers want the “use of coins as a legal tender and ensure that Banks comply with the use of coins to the fullest.”

The resolution came after a motion moved by Muda Umar, a lawmaker representing Toro Federal Constituency, Bauchi State.

Umar said the non-usage of coins has had a negative impact on daily business transactions in the country.

“Despite the huge budgetary sum that was expended by the federal government in the production of coins as part of the legal tender, the said coins seem to be extinct at the moment,” Umar said.

“The day to day business transactions of ordinary Nigerians have been significantly affected as the lack of coins and other lower denominations have resulted in prices being summed up to the nearest naira equivalent, a situation that can best be described as inflation in economic terms.

“While other countries make use of coins for their daily financial transactions, the Nigerian coins comprising 50 kobo, N1 and N2 have not been fully utilised in that regard. Injecting low denominations and coins into the economy will go a long way in curbing price inflation and stabilising the economy.”

Naira coins have not been in circulation in Nigeria for over a decade.

CBN last issued new coins in 2007 with N2 being the highest naira denomination in coin. That year, ₦1 and 50 kobo, which were coined in 1991, were reissued in new designs.

₦1, 50 kobo, 25 kobo, 10 kobo and 1 kobo coins were introduced in 1991 while 1/2 kobo and 5 kobo coins were phased out in that year.