Nigeria’s inflation rises to 15.6%

The recently released figures now show that the country’s inflation figures now stand at 15.6%, a 0.2% increase from the 15.4% that the figures stood at when it was last released in November 2021.

In explaining the figures, the report stated, “The CPI which measures inflation increased by 15.63 per cent (year-on-year) in December 2021. This is 0.13 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75) per cent. This is showing slowing down in the rate when compared to the corresponding period of 2020. Increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption according to Purpose, COICOP, divisions that yielded the Headline index.”