ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's why

Segun Adeyemi

The Africa's richest man acknowledged that the Arsenal's current value is now beyond his reach, with reports estimating it around $4 billion.

Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. [Getty Images]
Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. [Getty Images]

The Nigerian billionaire, who once aspired to own the North London club, revealed that he had to forgo the deal to complete his massive refinery project.

In an interview with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua in New York, Dangote explained how Arsenal's value was around $2 billion when he initially considered buying the club.

However, his financial focus shifted to his refinery project, which became his priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think that time has passed. The last time we spoke, I told you as soon as I finish with the refinery, I am going to try and buy Arsenal. But you know everything has gone up, and the club, too, is doing very well. At that time, Arsenal wasn't performing well," Dangote said.

Dangote, known as Africa's richest man, acknowledged that the club's current value is now beyond his reach, with reports estimating it around $4 billion.

READ ALSO: Marketers decry potential monopoly as Dangote clears NNPC sole buyer of fuel

"I don't have that kind of excess liquidity to go and buy a club for $4 billion and use it as a promotional something," he added.

Despite his missed opportunity, Dangote remains a loyal Arsenal supporter, saying, "I will remain a major supporter of Arsenal, but I don't think it makes sense today to buy the club."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his decision, he admitted, "I regret not buying Arsenal earlier, but my money was more needed in completing my refinery project."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Dangote calls for end to fuel subsidy amid rising petrol prices

Dangote calls for end to fuel subsidy amid rising petrol prices

Governor Idris declares war on mosquitoes and reptiles, fumigates 21 LGAs

Governor Idris declares war on mosquitoes and reptiles, fumigates 21 LGAs

NASS to conduct joint probe into economic sabotage in petroleum sector

NASS to conduct joint probe into economic sabotage in petroleum sector

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's why

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's why

FEC approves 14 road construction in flood affected states

FEC approves 14 road construction in flood affected states

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. [Getty Images]

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's why

FIRS executive chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji. [Facebook/FIRS]

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations