FG to reduce drug imports, promote local manufacturing
One of the key focus areas under President Tinubu's agenda is to increase and enhance access to equitable healthcare services for all citizens.
Salma Anas-Ibrahim, the Special Adviser to the President on Health, revealed this development during a workshop held in Abuja to enhance collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria.
Anas-Ibrahim stated that President Bola Tinubu has prioritised bridging the gap in the country's health sector.
Additionally, a national health insurance scheme is being pursued, with the goal of providing coverage to at least 40% of Nigeria's population, ensuring that even the vulnerable groups have access to healthcare benefits.
