Latest Business News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Nigeria

Sentz Shines at FUTA's Trust Wallet Event, Showcasing Instant Solutions for Cross-Border Payments

Global fintech startup, Sentz, left a strong impression at the recent Trust Wallet event held at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), alongside other brands, to discuss the future of Web3 and cross-border payments. The event which was held at the T.I Francis auditorium in FUTA, saw an influx of eager students willing to learn from industry professionals about the world of crypto and the intricacies of cross- border payments.