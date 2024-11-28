Latest Business News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Nigeria

BusinessLatest Business News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Nigeria
Valery Miroshnikov – financier and former Deputy Head of the DIA (Deposit Insurance Agency)#FeaturedStory
Insight Publicis Sweeps 2024 LAIF Awards, Named Agency of the Year with Historic Win#FeaturedStory
Seaman’s Schnapps partners with NATCO to empower artisans with tools for blessings, prosperity#FeaturedStory
HAIER THERMOCOOL: The Innovative Top Choice for Millions of Nigerians#FeaturedStory
9PSB: A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation#FeaturedPost
Naira depreciates further against dollar as turnover increasesThe Naira on Friday slightly further depreciated at the official market trading at N1,652.25 against the dollar.
Sentz Shines at FUTA's Trust Wallet Event, Showcasing Instant Solutions for Cross-Border PaymentsGlobal fintech startup, Sentz, left a strong impression at the recent Trust Wallet event held at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), alongside other brands, to discuss the future of Web3 and cross-border payments. The event which was held at the T.I Francis auditorium in FUTA, saw an influx of eager students willing to learn from industry professionals about the world of crypto and the intricacies of cross- border payments.
Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FGThe Federal Government has consistently defended its reform policies, insisting that they're necessary steps to steer the Nigerian economy on the right trajectory.
Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's whyAlhaji Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of Dangote Group, has expressed regret over not purchasing Arsenal Football Club when the opportunity arose.
FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operationsThe Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has unveiled a cutting-edge digital E-invoice system, leveraging technology to enhance the tax experience for Nigerian businesses.
Zacch Adedeji: Analyst assesses FIRS boss as revenue exceeds target in Q1 2024Assessments have begun for Dr Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), as he marks his first year in office leading Nigeria's tax administration.
MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protestsThe notice neither states the reason for the closure nor the time the company's office would be reopened.
CBAO : les agents virés réintégrés par le ministre du TravailCBAO
Connexion Internet : une "plainte" sur la table du ministère de la CommunicationLe Front contre la cherté des coûts de connexion a déposé un mémorandum pour une connectivité accessible et équitable auprès du ministère de la Communication, des Télécommunications et du Numérique (Mcten), à l’Artp et chez les trois opérateurs à savoir Orange, Free et Expresso.
Security outfit demands apology over alleged oil theft claimThe legal team of Amotoi Global Services Limited has demanded that Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company immediately retract and apologise for a “false, malicious, and defamatory statement” made about their clients or face legal action.
Zimbabwe introduces new gold-based currency to replace weak local dollarZimbabwe Gold (ZiG) is a new gold-based currency introduced by John Mushayavanhu, the manager of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
The Body Shop closes nearly half of UK stores, cuts about 270 jobsThe Body Shop, a renowned cosmetics chain, is poised to close nearly half of its 198 shops across the UK after falling into administration last week.