BREAKING: Police declare Briton wanted over plot to overthrow Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

The police have also summoned Comrade Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), regarding Wynne's activities.

This announcement was made on Monday by the Force spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to Adejobi, Wynne is accused of renting a space at Labour House in Abuja under the guise of operating an 'Iva Valley Bookshop' and establishing 'STARS of Nations Schools' to cover up his subversive activities.

The police claim that Wynne was involved in planning and financing the August protests, which were part of a broader conspiracy to destabilise the country and instigate an unconstitutional regime change.

"The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of a foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria.

"Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilise the country," Adejobi stated, according to Daily Trust.

READ ALSO: 100 Yoruba groups threaten South-West secession if military coup occurs

Adejobi further revealed that documentary evidence and confessions have linked Wynne to the violent protests, stating that he provided operational guidance and financial support to those involved.

"Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government," he added.

This development follows the recent arrest of Polish nationals in Kano by the Department of State Services (DSS) during the protests, who were later released after being detained for weeks.

