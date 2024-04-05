ECOWAS Parliament holds inaugural sitting as Barau emerges acting Speaker

Senator Barau, who leads the Nigerian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, assumed the position during the assembly's inauguration in Abuja on Thursday, April 4.

The Deputy President of the Senate has been selected as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament by Rep Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, with support from Senator Ireti Kingibe.

The Speakership of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, following the rotational system outlined in Decision A/DEC. 6/06/06 of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has been assigned to the Republic of Togo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Barau, as the acting Speaker of the chambers, presided over the first legislative sitting of the parliament on Friday, April 5.

At the plenary, the ECOWAS lawmakers held a row call across the various countries represented in the green chamber.

The plenary was later adjourned till 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 5

The speakership seat remains vacant due to the absence of the Togolese delegates at the inauguration of the 6th ECOWAS legislature.

Pulse gathered that the Togolese had been zoned to occupy the speakership seat for the 6th legislature following the ending of Sierra Leone's Sidie Mohamed Tunis tenure, who served as the immediate past Speaker in the 5th ECOWAS Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is a key institution within the ECOWAS framework.