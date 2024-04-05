ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

ECOWAS Parliament holds inaugural sitting as Barau emerges acting Speaker

Segun Adeyemi

Barau, serving as the 1st Deputy Speaker, temporarily assumed the role of Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament until the Togolese delegation was officially inaugurated.

Senator Barau is the 1st Deputy Speaker and will act as the Speaker of the Parliament pending when the Togolese delegation is inaugurated. [Barau I. Jibrin, ecowas_cedeao/X]
Senator Barau is the 1st Deputy Speaker and will act as the Speaker of the Parliament pending when the Togolese delegation is inaugurated. [Barau I. Jibrin, ecowas_cedeao/X]

Recommended articles

Senator Barau, who leads the Nigerian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, assumed the position during the assembly's inauguration in Abuja on Thursday, April 4.

The Deputy President of the Senate has been selected as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament by Rep Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, with support from Senator Ireti Kingibe.

The Speakership of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, following the rotational system outlined in Decision A/DEC. 6/06/06 of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has been assigned to the Republic of Togo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Barau, as the acting Speaker of the chambers, presided over the first legislative sitting of the parliament on Friday, April 5.

At the plenary, the ECOWAS lawmakers held a row call across the various countries represented in the green chamber.

The plenary was later adjourned till 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 5

The speakership seat remains vacant due to the absence of the Togolese delegates at the inauguration of the 6th ECOWAS legislature.

Pulse gathered that the Togolese had been zoned to occupy the speakership seat for the 6th legislature following the ending of Sierra Leone's Sidie Mohamed Tunis tenure, who served as the immediate past Speaker in the 5th ECOWAS Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is a key institution within the ECOWAS framework.

It functions as the Assembly of Peoples of the Community, offering a platform for representatives from West African nations to engage in dialogue, consultation, and foster consensus, all aimed at advancing regional integration efforts.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick