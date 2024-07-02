How to avoid cholera in 5 easy steps

Lagos, Rivers, and eight other states account for 90% of the cholera cases.

Lagos, the centre of the outbreaks, has cautioned against purchasing unsafe locally-made beverages from street vendors and roadside sellers and pledged to take action against the producers of such drinks.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria. It’s commonly spread through contaminated water and food, leading to severe dehydration and even death if untreated.

Fortunately, cholera is preventable with simple hygiene and sanitation practices.

Here are five easy steps to help you avoid cholera:

1. Drink Safe Water

Always ensure that your drinking water is safe. Use bottled, boiled, or chemically treated water for drinking and preparing food. If you’re unsure about the safety of your water source, boil it for at least one minute or use water purification tablets.

2. Practice Good Hand Hygiene

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water, especially after using the bathroom and before eating or handling food. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol.

3. Eat Safe Food

Be cautious about the food you consume. Eat food that is thoroughly cooked and still hot. Avoid raw or undercooked seafood and street food that might have been prepared in unsanitary conditions. Wash fruits and vegetables with safe water before eating or cooking.

4. Use Proper Sanitation Facilities

Always use proper sanitation facilities to dispose of human waste. Avoid open defecation and ensure that latrines and toilets are kept clean and properly maintained.

This prevents the contamination of water sources and the spread of the cholera bacteria.

5. Maintain a Clean Environment

Keep your living environment clean and dispose of garbage properly. Ensure that sewage systems are functioning and not leaking into water sources. Regularly disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with the cholera bacteria.