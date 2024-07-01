Cholera outbreak hits Kirikiri prison, 25 cases confirmed

State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, shared updates on the situation, noting that the government has received additional support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to tackle the infectious disease.

Abayomi emphasised the government’s prompt response with necessary medical and environmental interventions, including supplying Kirikiri medium prison with intravenous fluids, infection prevention materials, and other health supplies.

The WHO has also provided 10,000 doses of medication delivered to the prison to support healthcare for around 3,200 inmates if needed.

The commissioner reassured the public that immediate water and sanitation issues at the prison have been resolved, and inspections of other correctional facilities in the state are ongoing to ensure similar measures are in place.

Abayomi traced the cholera outbreak in Lagos to unregulated street drinks and contaminated water sources identified two weeks ago.

Undercover officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Ministry of Health discovered the cholera-causing Vibrio cholerae bacteria in samples from popular street beverages like Zobo, raising concerns about the safety of these informal and unregulated products.

These containers lacked NAFDAC accreditation numbers, indicating informal and unregulated production.

Preventive measures for Lagosians

“The directorate of environmental health plans to seal any unregulated manufacturing sites and arrest those involved in producing or distributing beverages without NAFDAC numbers,” Abayomi said.

He reported a significant drop in daily cholera cases from the peak seen two weeks ago, with no new deaths from cholera in the last 72 hours. Efforts are being ramped up to eliminate transmission.

Abayomi emphasised the need to follow public health guidelines and urged residents to seek medical attention immediately if they show symptoms.

He pointed out the ongoing collaborative efforts, including the “One Health” approach involving the Lagos Water Corporation and sanitation agencies (LAWMA and LASWAMO).

These efforts include extensive sanitation activities, inspecting and disinfecting boreholes, providing safe drinking water to affected areas, and enforcing stricter regulations on local beverage producers.