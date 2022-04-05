RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Ovulation horniness: 5 nature's tricks to get a woman pregnant

Temi Iwalaiye

Ovulation does not have to be all pains and irritations, there are so many positives to ovulating.

An ovulating woman feels sexy [Capitalnews]

Every woman is fertile when she is ovulating, which is halfway between her period- that is 14 days before her period starts. It seems like a conspiracy of nature trying to make her pregnant, her eggs are just dancing about waiting to drop and beckoning her fertilize them.

Here are some of nature’s tricks to get a woman pregnant when she is ovulating,

All month long she is battling insecurities, my breasts are too big, and my laps are too thick but once she is ovulating she feels like the sexiest woman alive.

The University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management carried out research that discovered that women buy sexier clothes when they are ovulating. The Psychological Record also inferred that women who are ovulating wear more makeup.

Your wife is more likely to call you for a quickie during her lunch break or early in the morning when she is ovulating. Combined with her feeling so sexy and confident, her libido or sex drive is at its highest, study shows. This is associated with increased estrogen levels.

Researchers also found that when women ovulate, they are more flirty with men even when in relationships - especially when they don’t consider their partner attractive.

The Journal of Evolution and Human Behavior found that women will have one night stands, sex with strangers or acquaintances and other risky sexual behaviour when halfway through their cycles.

You are most likely to start exercising and dieting when you are ovulating. The National Science Foundation found out that women are more motivated to lose weight so as to appear more desirable and attract a man.

Self-control, when you are on your period, is of utmost importance, except you want a baby.

