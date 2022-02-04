Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month

To help you figure out which treatment works for you and faster, let's dive in;

1) Egg yolk treatment

Eggs contain lecithin and protein that strengthen, nourish, and heal your hair strands, especially if your hair breaks before it gets to your shoulders. Egg masks also help in treating dandruff.

Procedure;

Pour in a container two eggs with two tablespoons of olive oil and mix.

Add one or two cups of water to dilute the mixture (this makes it less sticky).

Apply the mask directly to the dry, brushed hair, and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Then, shampoo and condition hair.

2) Hot castor oil treatment

Castor oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties to curb scalp infections that prevent your hair from growing.

Castor oil contains vitamin E, omega-6 fatty acids, and proteins that seal your hair shaft retains hair moisture and promotes hair growth.

Procedure;

Pour castor oil into your palm, then massage the oil into your scalp

Ensure you apply it to the ends of your strands.

After massaging, cover it with a shower cap, and blow-dry with a blow dryer for 15 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair

3) Scalp Massaging

Sometimes, we forget that our scalp is our hair foundation. So, for healthy long hair, you need a healthy scalp.

Research reveals that a scalp massage has a beneficial effect on stress, hormones, blood pressure, and heart rate.

Procedure;

Place your hands on your scalp and massage.

You can add hair oil for better results.

Doing this frequently, will increase blood flow to your scalp, enhance the strength of your roots, and help nutrients get to your follicle faster.

4) Reduce stress

Stress harms the body and can cause hair loss.

To avoid hair loss or breakage, ensure you keep your stress level to a minimum by engaging in less strenuous activities and allocating a few minutes a day to meditation.