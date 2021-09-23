6 Natural Ways To Delay Your Period

Instead of using pills that can lead to a hormonal imbalance in the body and disrupt your menstrual cycle, there are natural ways to delay your period for some days and even weeks.

Here are six of them.

1. Lemon water

Loaded with acidic properties and vitamins, lemons have a great impact on delaying your period cycle. It is said that it also makes the flow lighter and helps in complications related to periods.

Mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of lemon juice in lukewarm water to make a solution. Try having it at least a couple of days before you expect your date for a sure-shot result.

2. Gelatin

This Chinese technique is said to be effective in delaying your periods for a couple of hours to a week even. When you are in need this remedy works wonder in giving you results.

Gelatin slows down the entire process of menstruation resulting in delayed periods. Take a packet of gelatin and mix it with water. Mix and shake it well and have it around 2-3 times a day.

3.` Uterus Massage

Getting an oil massage on your stomach helps to delay as well as ease menstrual pain during your cycle. But this technique works only when the message is done in the right way, so taking professional help is recommended.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is considered to be an effective home remedy for delaying your upcoming periods. It does not only push back your dates but can decrease the symptoms and blood flow once you go through the menstrual phase post delay.

Add 3 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water and consume it thrice in a day for about a week. This can delay the periods for about a week. So stock up some cider if you need it in an emergency.

5. Parsley leaves

Parsley leaves contain a rich source of Vitamin B12, Vitamin K, C and also A. Boiling a couple of parsley leaves in water and consuming it twice daily after cooling it, helps to delay your period and also flush out excess toxins from the body.

6. Exercise

Excessive exercise may delay the start of a period. People with periods who engage in heavy physical activity or exertion in the days before a period may notice it doesn’t begin on time.

This could be a result of low-energy availability. When your body has used a great deal of its energy to both exercise and recover, it may not have the energy reserves to fulfill the menstrual cycle.

-----

Anu Odubanjo holds a Masters degree in Public Administration with a Bachelors' degree in International Relations. She is an avid writer with topics in beauty, health, and lifestyle. Her articles have been featured in Opera News and Fabwoman. She is an advocate for women's empowerment and mental health.

-----