ADVERTISEMENT
Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Ima Elijah

Learn why referring to all tribes from South-South Nigeria as "Calabar" is offensive, inaccurate, and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

Unfortunately, some folks have a habit of tossing around the term "Calabar" to refer to all the tribes from this region. But let's set the record straight, shall we?

Calabar
Calabar Pulse Nigeria
"Calabar" actually refers to the capital city of Cross River State, and while it was once the centre of the British colonial administration in the region, it does not represent the entirety of the South-South region or its people. Using "Calabar" to refer to any tribe at all, or all tribes from this area is not just incorrect, but also offensive and derogatory.

The stereotype that all South-South tribes are "Calabar" perpetuates the harmful notion that they are all the same, with no individuality or diversity. It also implies that the South-South region is less important than other regions in Nigeria and that the only thing that defines them is the city of Calabar.

A slap [Meme Pot]
A slap [Meme Pot] Pulse Nigeria

This practice is the equivalent of labelling all Asians as Chinese, all Africans as Nigerians, or all Europeans as British. It dismisses the unique cultural heritage, traditions, languages, and beliefs of the different tribes that make up the South-South region, reducing them to a monolithic entity and denying them their right to self-determination.

This habit of referring to all tribes from the South-South region as "Calabar" ignores the fact the region is home to several ethnic groups, such as the Itumbonuso, Efik, Ibibio, Annang, Oron, Ejagham, and many others, each with its unique language, culture, and traditions.

Yvonne Godswill, an Akwa Ibom born, in an Efik bridal costume
Yvonne Godswill, an Akwa Ibom born, in an Efik bridal costume Pulse Nigeria
Yvonne Dandy, an Oron bride
Yvonne Dandy, an Oron bride Pulse Nigeria
Ibibio bride
Ibibio bride Pulse Nigeria

Moreover, some of these tribes have decades worth history rough relationships with each other, discripances in culture and way of life, and other silent social wars between them; hence classifying them as one could be rather triggering. We must acknowledge and respect the diversity of the region and the distinct cultural heritage and traditions of each ethnic group that comprises the South-South region.

As Nigerians, we need to promote unity and respect for diversity and recognise that our differences make us stronger as a nation. Let's ditch this outdated habit of using "Calabar" to refer to all tribes from the South-South region and embrace the beautiful diversity that makes our country so special.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

