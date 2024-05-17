ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s what having a birthmark on these parts of your body really means

Anna Ajayi

Birthmarks are a part of what makes you, you.

What do birthmarks mean [Children'sSkinCentre]
Birthmarks that appear on our skin may seem mysterious, but they are actually very common.

Most people have at least one birthmark, and they come in all shapes, sizes, and colours. But what do they really mean?

Medically speaking, birthmarks are coloured marks on the skin that are present at birth or appear shortly afterwards. They are caused by an abnormal growth of melanin-producing cells (melanocytes) or blood vessels in the skin.

There are two main types of birthmarks:

1. Pigmented birthmarks: These are caused by an overgrowth of melanin-producing cells. They can be brown, black, blue, or red.

Pigmented birthmarks [PremierClinic]
Common examples include moles, Mongolian spots, and cafe-au-lait spots.

2. Vascular birthmarks: These are caused by abnormal blood vessel development. They can be red, purple, or pink.

Vascular birthmark [LasVegasSkin]
Common examples include hemangiomas and port-wine stains.

Science doesn't exactly know why we get birthmarks. In most cases, the cause is unknown. They are not caused by anything a mother does or doesn't do during pregnancy. They happen by chance during fetal development. Genetics may play a role, as birthmarks can sometimes run in families.

Some birthmarks are genetic [BeMilked]
Most birthmarks are harmless and don't require any treatment. In some cases, however, birthmarks can be associated with underlying medical conditions. If you have a birthmark that changes in size, shape, or colour, it's always best to consult a doctor to get it checked.

Throughout history, birthmarks have been shrouded in mystery and superstition. Different cultures have associated them with everything from good luck and fortune to personality traits and even past life experiences.

Here's what birthmarks on different body parts supposedly mean:

1. Forehead

A birthmark on the right forehead was said to indicate intelligence and success in academics, while one on the left was associated with creativity and a flamboyant personality. A birthmark in the centre of the forehead was believed to foretell a colourful love life!

2. Arms

In some cultures, a birthmark on a man's arm signified a fondness for domestic chores, while on a woman's arm, it indicated a career-oriented personality.

3. Back of the neck

Birthmark on the back of neck [DrPassaretti]
A birthmark on the back of the neck was believed to be a sign of future success, but it could also mean that you might distance yourself from loved ones.

4. Near the mouth

Birthmarks near the mouth were associated with wealth, talkativeness, and a happy but sensitive nature.

5. Thighs

Birthmark on thigh [SunDoctors]
Thigh birthmarks were generally considered lucky symbols, bringing good luck, wealth, and happiness.

6. Legs

Birthmarks on the legs were said to indicate difficulty in making decisions and a reliance on others for guidance.

7. Feet

Feet birthmarks symbolised a love for adventure, travel, and exploring new cultures. They were also seen as signs of leadership potential.

8. Eye

An eye birthmark was believed to signify a bit of a troublemaker spirit, with a love for adventure (which could sometimes be negative). However, it was also associated with learning from experiences and gaining wisdom.

9. Breast

A birthmark on the breast was said to represent future success, indicating that hard work would pay off.

10. Shoulder blades

Birthmarks on the shoulder blades were believed to suggest a life with a higher purpose, where you would need a partner who shared your calling or understood it completely.

11. Back

Back birthmark [RealSelfcom]
Back birthmarks generally symbolised an open-minded, practical, and honest personality.

12. Heel

According to some folklore, a birthmark on the heel marked you as a fighter, perhaps even a descendant of the great Greek warrior Achilles!

13. Stomach

Birthmark on stomach [DermatologyConsulting]
Birthmarks on the stomach were associated with less positive traits, sometimes signifying gluttony or greed.

Note that these are just cultural beliefs, and there's no scientific evidence to support these associations.

In most cases, birthmarks are nothing to worry about. But it's always a good idea to talk to your doctor if:

  • Your birthmark suddenly changes size, shape, or colour.
  • Your birthmark becomes itchy, painful, or bleeds.
  • You have a large or unusual birthmark that you're concerned about.

Your doctor can examine your birthmark and let you know if there's anything to be concerned about. They can also recommend treatment options if necessary.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

