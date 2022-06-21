RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Summer with Travelbeta!

Travelbeta, Nigeria's leading online travel agency will be taking one of its lucky followers to Dubai (all-expense paid). Yes! You read right. All expenses paid!

Do you think you have what it takes to win this grand prize and bag bragging rights to become one of Travelbeta's notable Influencers?

Then get ready to show off your influencing skills!

Contestants for the Summer challenge are expected to make a video not longer than 30 seconds selling Dubai as a holiday spot.

Visit the website Travelbeta

follow travelbeta on Instagram @travelbeta and use the hashtag #summerwithtravelbeta to find out more

Video submissions are currently ongoing and close 30th June, 2022 by 10:00pm.

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTravelBeta

