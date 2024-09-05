ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Do your parents hate your partner? 5 times you can still go ahead and get married

Temi Iwalaiye

When does it make sense to forgo parental approval and marry anyway?

Should you get married if your potential inlaws don't like you? [vanguardallure]
Should you get married if your potential inlaws don't like you? [vanguardallure]

In most countries, you don’t need parental consent to legally marry once you are of marriageable age. However, parents still tend to have a say in who their children marry, showing tacit or overt approval or disapproval.

Recommended articles

Most people would not like to go against their parent's wishes because doing so might mean they become estranged from their families and make them feel uncomfortable.

However, there are sometimes it makes sense to override their disapproval.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are not relying on your parents for anything, then you can marry without their approval. Independence is vital.

If you still depend on your family for many things, then you can't decide to marry without their approval. Independence means that you are a responsible adult and prepared for the commitment that marriage demands.

If you and your partner have open communication, mutual respect, and long-term goals, this solid foundation may transcend parental disapproval.

ADVERTISEMENT

A caring, supporting connection may be more important than living your life to please your parents.

A relationship is between two people; you won't spend the rest of your lives with each other's families unless you live communally.

Even though a cordial relationship between your in-laws will make holidays and joint celebrations more comfortable, their comfort isn't your sole priority.

5 times to get married even though your parents disapprove of your relationship [metaai]
5 times to get married even though your parents disapprove of your relationship [metaai] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Why men leave long-term relationships and marry women they just met

ADVERTISEMENT

Do your parents have legitimate concerns like health and behavioural issues?

Do you have a verbally and physically abusive partner? Do they have poor financial management? Are they without a job or source of income?

Do they treat members of your family with contempt? Then you should probably not marry such a person.

However, if your parents' objections are based on misunderstandings, preconceptions, or biases that are not grounded in fact, you may choose to trust your judgment about your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you have to admit that your parents are toxic. If your parents are controlling or toxic, their complaints may arise from a desire to manage your life rather than genuine worries.

You should put your foot down; remember, you are in charge of your life, not them.

ALSO READ: Wives, here are 5 things you should NEVER tell your mother-in-laws

ADVERTISEMENT

While it sounds good to tell you to say no to your parents, remember that with toxic people, they would try to punish you for not listening to them.

Love does not control; a person who truly cares for you will support your decision and judgement. Be ready to be separated from them and enjoy your new free life with your partner.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is he emotionally unavailable? How to tell

Is he emotionally unavailable? How to tell

Do your parents hate your partner? 5 times you can still go ahead and get married

Do your parents hate your partner? 5 times you can still go ahead and get married

Why is there a hole at the top in every bathtub and sink?

Why is there a hole at the top in every bathtub and sink?

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

7 wonders of the world that you may have never heard of

7 wonders of the world that you may have never heard of

Simple home trick to remove scratches from your car bodywork

Simple home trick to remove scratches from your car bodywork

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

Don't block your ex, do this instead

Don't block your ex, do this instead

5 things you should never do when visiting a newborn

5 things you should never do when visiting a newborn

5 questions to ask your doctor before getting a BBL

5 questions to ask your doctor before getting a BBL

Gbadamosi hosts pre-launch event for new book, ‘Unleash Your SuperPowers’ in Atlanta

Gbadamosi hosts pre-launch event for new book, ‘Unleash Your SuperPowers’ in Atlanta

Why you should never sleep with wet hair

Why you should never sleep with wet hair

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

Why more young men are moving from baddies to sugar mummies in 2024 (Source - Hotpot.ai)

Instant noodles to five-star buffets: Why young men are chasing sugar mummies in 2024

Here are 4 things you can do if he friendzone's you.

Ladies, here are 4 things you can do if he friendzone's you

Cheating isn't limited to physical acts of intimacy

8 ways you might be cheating on your partner, besides physical infidelity