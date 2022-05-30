Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

Also a lot of women do not feel comfortable initiating sex, because of social conditioning that has led them to believe that being the sexual aggressor renders them a ‘slut’ or a ‘whore,’ and for people with such mindset, to initiate sex is to be subjected to shame and ridicule.

These reasons have somewhat made it ‘natural’ that men should be the ones to always initiate sex and get every happy hour started.

For women in relationships and marriages, though, you can’t afford to think this way.

If you want a relationship that not sexually one sided, you should know how to initiate sex with your partner [Credit: Shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria

Letting your man initiate sex all the time, and refusing to take the lead is not good enough. You need to learn to take the bull by the horn. And this is not something to begrudgingly do occasionally or once in a blue moon.

You have to become comfortable enough to do this as many times as possible.

One reason for this is that while men have no qualms making the moves on you for sex, it gets to a stage where they can’t decipher if you really want to do it, or if you are just doing it because they want to do it.

And really, this could douse the sexual spark in that marriage or relationship. Sex is better when both partners have a confidence that that’s what the other person wants at that moment.

Some women can't initiate sex to save their lives. [Credit Madamenoire] Pulse Nigeria

Secondly, men also want to feel wanted. It is mind-blowing for many when they are chased and openly desired.

So, when you leave sexy messages on the bathroom mirror about what awaits him in the bedroom later at night and actually make the move on him, it does a lot of good for that sex life of that relationship.

Again, covertly/actively asking for sex from your partner is good for his ego and the overall happiness in that relationship or marriage.