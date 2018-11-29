Women: How to know you are moving too fast with a new guy

news

Getting to like someone new can be exciting and breathtaking. But it can also become an obsession, something taken too far, too early.

Of course, every person and every relationship are different, so there’s no one-size-fits-all way of judging things, but many times, there are still some things that point to a relationship that is moving too fast.

Here, the signs that a man is moving too fast with a girl he likes has been checked. For women, we list below the signs that show that you are moving way too fast with a guy you just met.

1. You’re cutting people off for him

Your friends that you have known for life are being dumped left right and center just so you can satisfy him and continue being with him barely weeks after you met. It’s one sign that you should not ignore.

Of course, people in love often sly their friends occasionally just to spend time with their boo, but slying and dumping are not the same.

And if you are doing that just to be with him early on in the relationship [or at any point], it could be a pointer to the problem.

2. You move in immediately

If you are cohabiting with the man just months after meeting, that’s a bit too fast.

Ask yourself, do I even know about this person that much? What do I know about his past, his plans?

3. Letting him bear your financial burdens

This is a major one. Ladies, when a guy says he loves you, he is not accepting to be your daddy. Even if he can, and agrees to do so, it does not make a lot of sense to let a man become your source of income, breadwinner and all that barely weeks or few months after meeting him.

Getting to know each other deeply, building a bond and a strong relationship is more important in those early stages than all of these.

It’s not wrong to ask for help when you need it, but if you are asking for too much from him early on in the relationship, it is wrong.

Whether lowkey or outrightly, do not pressure a man for marriage when you have barely begun dating or known anything about each other. You will look desperate and it goes without saying that this is another way you are moving too fast.