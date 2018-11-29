Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Women: How to know you are moving too fast with a new guy

Ladies! Here is how to know you are moving too fast with a new guy

We list below the signs that show that you are moving way too fast with a guy you just met.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
What it really means to play games in a relationship play Women: How to know you are moving too fast with a new guy.

Getting to like someone new can be exciting and breathtaking. But it can also become an obsession, something taken too far, too early.

Of course, every person and every relationship are different, so there’s no one-size-fits-all way of judging things, but many times, there are still some things that point to a relationship that is moving too fast.

Here, the signs that a man is moving too fast with a girl he likes has been checked. For women, we list below the signs that show that you are moving way too fast with a guy you just met.

How I and my husband stay romantic in our marriage play Making a man the center of your life too early into the relationship is not a good idea. You have to let the relationship grow organically. That's the way to go about it. (PR Log)

1. You’re cutting people off for him

Your friends that you have known for life are being dumped left right and center just so you can satisfy him and continue being with him barely weeks after you met. It’s one sign that you should not ignore.

Of course, people in love often sly their friends occasionally just to spend time with their boo, but slying and dumping are not the same.

And if you are doing that just to be with him early on in the relationship [or at any point], it could be a pointer to the problem.

2. You move in immediately

If you are cohabiting with the man just months after meeting, that’s a bit too fast.

Ask yourself, do I even know about this person that much? What do I know about his past, his plans?

ALSO READ: Why you should go slow and steady into a new relationship

Sweet things you should consider doing with bae this Yuletide play Don't move in too early. Don't intertwine your life with his too deeply without knowing him really well. Take your time. (Pinterest)

 

3. Letting him bear your financial burdens

This is a major one. Ladies, when a guy says he loves you, he is not accepting to be your daddy. Even if he can, and agrees to do so, it does not make a lot of sense to let a man become your source of income, breadwinner and all that barely weeks or few months after meeting him.

Getting to know each other deeply, building a bond and a strong relationship is more important in those early stages than all of these.

It’s not wrong to ask for help when you need it, but if you are asking for too much from him early on in the relationship, it is wrong.

 

4. Pressuring him for marriage

Whether lowkey or outrightly, do not pressure a man for marriage when you have barely begun dating or known anything about each other. You will look desperate and it goes without saying that this is another way you are moving too fast.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Why is paternity fraud high in Nigeria? The answer to this is complexbullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves youbullet

Related Articles

For Women: Signs that your man isn't enjoying sex with you
How to make your man propose to you in 6 months!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: My girl wants space because I could not pay her school fees
How much exactly is too much to spend on a date?
Relationship Talk With Bukky: I keep attracting the wrong men, what do I do?
Guys! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself
Pulse Weddings: Dolapo, Olusoji's pre-wedding pictures are elegant & filled with love
Men! See these lowkey signs that your babe isn't enjoying sex with you
Married To The Love Of Her Life: Benita Okojie celebrates husband on 2nd wedding anniversary
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl doesn't say "I love you"

Relationships & Weddings

Romance
For Women: Signs that your man isn't enjoying sex with you
If you are newly engaged, here's the next thing to do
How to make your man propose to you in 6 months!
My girlfriend does not love me as I love her
Relationship Talk With Bukky: My girl wants space because I could not pay her school fees
What it means to love with your head & not just your heart
How much exactly is too much to spend on a date?
X
Advertisement