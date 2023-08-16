ADVERTISEMENT
Why do Nigerian men invite girls over to their place on first date?

Anna Ajayi

Does being invited over to a guy's place always imply that he wants to get physically intimate with you?

What does it mean when a guy invites you to his house for a first date? [Citinewsroom]

You've covered everything under the sun, and you've gotten to know each other a bit – at least through chats and texts. And then, the moment finally arrives when it's time to meet up. But guess what? He hits you with the unexpected: "Come over to mine." Wait, what?

Wouldn't it make more sense if he planned a romantic dinner date and you could doll up for the first date? So, why in the world would this guy ask you to come over to his place? A lot of people seem to think that if a guy invites you to his place, he's only after one thing – sex. And for many girls, that's downright disrespectful and like a slap in the face to their womanhood. They're thinking, "What happened to going out on a proper date? Why do I have to skip that and spend the night at your place?"

On the flip side, many Nigerian guys have their own explanations. They might say, "Just because I invite you over doesn't mean I'm only interested in getting physical. I'd rather we have a nice meal at home and actually get to know you."

They argue that going for an expensive date just feels like spending a ton of money on something that only benefits the lady.

And here's a twist: there's this whole debate going on in the online space that some girls use these fancy dates to show off and boost their social status. It's like they care more about the posh restaurants than the guys they're actually out with. But how true is all this?

Well, it's not fair to lump every single guy into the same category. Some men might have genuinely good intentions, but then again, do they really? It's a question worth thinking about. Many women argue against it, though. The reason is because they’ve had so many experiences proving that fact so they conclude that none of the men on these streets have any pure intentions when they ask you over to their place.

Here's a fresh take on this topic from the Terms and Conditions Podcast by Pulse. The hosts, Oyinda and Sayo, tackled this whole thing in their latest episode. Oyinda, one of the hosts, had a hilarious take. She said, "Dear Nigerian men, please stop inviting me over. I'm not homeless. Why should I come to your house? Do you have an amusement park? Or a zoological garden?”

She, like many other Nigerian women, believes that no man with pure intentions would invite a lady over to his house because he genuinely wants to get to know her. It almost always boils down to one thing, sex.

Dating, marriage & cheating in Nigeria is the newest episode of the Terms and Conditions Podcast. New episodes drop at 10 am every Monday.

The Terms & Conditions podcast episode is available on all streaming platforms. You can listen on various platforms like Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

You can catch the full conversation here:

