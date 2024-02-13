Valentine's Day: How it started and why it's still relevant today

A tale as old as time

Valentine's Day roots trace back to ancient Rome with the festival of Lupercalia. Fast forward to the 3rd century, and we meet Saint Valentine, a Roman priest.

Legend has it, that he performed secret weddings for soldiers forbidden to marry. His defiance for love's sake led to his execution on February 14th. Over time, his martyrdom became synonymous with love.

From pagan festivals to love letters

By the Middle Ages, Valentine's Day morphed from a pagan ritual into a day of romance. It's believed that Chaucer and Shakespeare romanticized it in their works, propelling its popularity.

By the 17th century, exchanging love notes and tokens became the norm in England, laying the groundwork for the Valentine's traditions we know today.

Why it still matters

Fast forward to the present, and Valentine's Day is a global phenomenon. But why does it resonate so deeply across generations?

It's simple: love is universal. Despite the commercialization, at its core, Valentine's Day remains a reminder to express love and appreciation.

It's a day that cuts across cultural and geographical boundaries, celebrating the most human of all emotions.

More than just romantic love

Today, Valentine's Day transcends romantic love. It's about showing appreciation for friends, family, and even self-love. It's a nudge to pause and appreciate the love in our lives in all its forms, making it more relevant than ever in our fast-paced world.

So, as we gear up to celebrate another Valentine's Day, let's remember its rich history and the powerful message at its heart.

Whether you're planning grand gestures or a simple "I appreciate you," it's a day to celebrate love in its myriad forms.

After all, in a world that needs more kindness and connection, Valentine's Day is a beautiful reminder of just that.