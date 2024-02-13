ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Valentine's Day: How it started and why it's still relevant today

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ah, Valentine's Day! That time of the year when love is not just an emotion but an outright celebration.

valentines Day
valentines Day

But ever paused and wondered, "What's the deal with February 14th?" Let's dive into the origins of this day dedicated to love and decode why it still sends hearts racing today.

Recommended articles

A tale as old as time

Valentine's Day roots trace back to ancient Rome with the festival of Lupercalia. Fast forward to the 3rd century, and we meet Saint Valentine, a Roman priest.

Legend has it, that he performed secret weddings for soldiers forbidden to marry. His defiance for love's sake led to his execution on February 14th. Over time, his martyrdom became synonymous with love.

ADVERTISEMENT

From pagan festivals to love letters

By the Middle Ages, Valentine's Day morphed from a pagan ritual into a day of romance. It's believed that Chaucer and Shakespeare romanticized it in their works, propelling its popularity.

By the 17th century, exchanging love notes and tokens became the norm in England, laying the groundwork for the Valentine's traditions we know today.

Why it still matters

Fast forward to the present, and Valentine's Day is a global phenomenon. But why does it resonate so deeply across generations?

ADVERTISEMENT

It's simple: love is universal. Despite the commercialization, at its core, Valentine's Day remains a reminder to express love and appreciation.

It's a day that cuts across cultural and geographical boundaries, celebrating the most human of all emotions.

More than just romantic love

Today, Valentine's Day transcends romantic love. It's about showing appreciation for friends, family, and even self-love. It's a nudge to pause and appreciate the love in our lives in all its forms, making it more relevant than ever in our fast-paced world.

So, as we gear up to celebrate another Valentine's Day, let's remember its rich history and the powerful message at its heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you're planning grand gestures or a simple "I appreciate you," it's a day to celebrate love in its myriad forms.

After all, in a world that needs more kindness and connection, Valentine's Day is a beautiful reminder of just that.

Valentine's Day isn't just about the chocolates and flowers; it's a testament to love's enduring power and its ability to evolve while staying rooted in tradition. Happy Valentine's Day, folks! Let's spread some love.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your crush

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your crush

Valentine's Day: How it started and why it's still relevant today

Valentine's Day: How it started and why it's still relevant today

He still loves you even if he doesn't do these 5 things for you on Val's day

He still loves you even if he doesn't do these 5 things for you on Val's day

How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere

How the stars showed up to Showmax's 'Dead Serious' premiere

Jomoro girls engage in sex with fishermen for fish: 'It's a barter trade'

Jomoro girls engage in sex with fishermen for fish: 'It's a barter trade'

5 signs your love for white may actually be a mental disorder

5 signs your love for white may actually be a mental disorder

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These text messages mean you are the side piece [Unsplash]

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

Here's how to have a good time on Valentine's even if your relationship is long distance [Nytimes]

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

Things to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

If you find yourself in this boat, sailing the rough seas of heartbreak this Valentine's Day, know that you're not alone

Valentine's Day vibes vs reality: Navigating heartbreak with grace