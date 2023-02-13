What do Nigerian women really want for Valentine’s Day?

Here are the best gifts for a Nigerian woman.

Real human hair wigs

Pulse Nigeria

The one that has been cut straight from an Indian woman’s head. The type that when she moves her head, it moves with her and doesn’t tangle. The one that will make other women ask her, ‘Please, where did you get your hair from?”

A faithful man

They may not say it out loud, but a Nigerian woman wants a man who doesn’t have any sidechic. Yes, that includes commenting on Instagram baddies' pictures and sending private messages to women to say how hot she looks. Men, that is still cheating.

Plenty money

Especially these new notes, plus some foreign currency won’t be nice.

Send money to your babe’s account or give her cash (especially since it is scarce because of the Central Bank of Nigeria's old notes overhaul).

Bear in mind that this can’t be all you do for her; a cash gift is merely the tip of the iceberg.

Note: Don't do a money cake or bouquet, so you won't get arrested; just give her bundles of cash.

A romantic getaway

Book a suite in an expensive hotel, and let her meet you with flowers on the floor. Meanwhile, book her a massage and facial at the hotel’s spa, but of course, wrap some presents by the bedside for her to open. That’s how to become the best husband or boyfriend in the world.

Give her your atm to go shopping

You know, the question is often asked, ‘what do you get a woman that has everything?’ Give her your atm and ask her to go crazy with it. Let her shop until she drops. You are welcome.

Fresh flowers and a note

Pulse Nigeria

Watching a lot of romantic movies has certainly planted the idea of receiving fresh flowers. It’s a cute gesture but of course, it can’t be the only thing you get her. Add it to the gift box of different goodies.

Listen to her needs

Some women love acts of service. So, have you been listening to her all year? What are some things she would love to have or get done?

If she has been complaining about her phone or laptop or maybe something needs to be fixed in her house, get her a new phone, or laptop or help her fix what’s broken in her house.

Cook her a romantic dinner

If your woman always cooks for you, reverse the role, cook for her, serve her and clean up the kitchen. While we are here, you should know Nigerian women want you to cook and clean all the time and not just on Valentine’s Day.