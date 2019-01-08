Someone without close, good friends may typically not be able to maintain a happy relationship – or even go through the stressful motions of existing in this millennial age.

It is fine if you are the type of person who has no friends. But it’s even better if you have a close circle of people on whom you can rely. It is not a bad idea to have friends and allies who have your back; people that can look you in the eye and tell you the truth and have your best interests at heart all the time.

Here is why good friendships are even more profitable when you are in a relationship: good friends give you good advice. They are also good soundboards for your worries, issues, relationship problems and things you need to get off your chest, as long as you do not mix up the ideal order of communication in the relationship.

As amazing as friendships are for people who are in romantic relationships, having a big circle and worse, letting every member of that circle into your love business may not be such a good idea. The bigger your circle, the higher the chance that there will be a mole in it. The more people you have up in your business, the higher the possibility that negative energy will be let into your relationship with your man or woman.

All friends are not necessarily friends; and having a few number of them does not take away all the risk of having your affairs polluted by jealousy, envy and bad advice; but it does cut down on its possibility. With a large circle, intent becomes even difficult to track. What's real and what's not gets muddled up in the crowd. More ears will likely become privy to your affairs.

Dating someone with many friends and a loose mouth leaves your affairs open to so much criticism, unnecessary assessments and a lot of strange influences.