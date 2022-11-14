The breakfast story: What happened between Burna Boy and Stefflon Don?

In 2018, after Carribean-British rapper, Stefflon Don missed her flight, she watched Nigerian musician, Burna Boy perform at an event in Ghana, and they fall in love. Stefflon Don recalled in an interview from June 2019:

“I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby. He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk s***, but I didn’t remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow.”

The relationship

A series of Instagram posts from the couple in February 2019 revealed their relationship was official. Steff said: "Relax folks he ain't hit yet but that's bae."

Pulse Nigeria

Burna even spoke about having kids with Steff “It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring a kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid, wondering what Stefflon Don and Burna Boy’s kids are doing. I want to raise a kid the way I was raised.”

August 2019: The cheating allegations began. It was reported that he was seeing a Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle.

Stefflon Don, Burna Boy and Princess Shyngle Pulse Ghana

November 2019: Burna Boy let everyone know that their relationship was fine, he unfollowed everyone on Instagram but Steff.

All seemed well for a while and they were even talking of an engagement and marriage in June 2020.

However, in October 2020, eyes and lurkers noticed that they had unfollowed each other. Was that the final hit?

In December 2020, More trouble lurked when Jo Pearl, his ex and an Instagram model in the United Kingdom, came out to say that she was in a relationship with Burna Boy even before he met Steff.

Steff, at that time, even tweeted in support of her man. She said, "What in the Nollywood is going on here, mate?"

“Bro, it has really taken everything in me to keep quiet but the audacity of this woman to call me a 'Nollywood actress' whilst begging for answers and evidence in my DMs will forever leave me gobsmacked,” wrote Jo Pearl.

But nothing lasts forever, and last last everybody go chop breakfast. Their last sighting together was on his 30th birthday in July 2021.

Sometime in December 2021, Burna Boy wrote in his story, “Odogwu no get wife.”

She tweeted in return, "No matter how much love, loyalty or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest. Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers".

The Aftermath

The interesting thing about this couple is that their breakup is much more interesting than their relationship. Burna Boy’s smash hit about their breakup “Last Last” is still viral and was the summer jam of 2022.

In the song, he speaks about how she manipulates his love and how he had to say goodbye to the love of his life.

But it’s not all silence from Steff, who has shaded him multiple times and even said he lied on the song.

The latest is that she made a Tik Tok video about an ex being a mummy’s boy. To which Burna Boy replied via his story, ‘move on’.

Lesson learnt

There are so many things to learn from this. One is cheating rumours and allegations are not always baseless and point to a deeper problem in the relationship. Leave as soon as possible.

Also, when family members, friends, exes and members of the public are involved in a relationship it can get messy.

A breakup can lead you to create the greatest piece of music of your life and career.