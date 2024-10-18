ADVERTISEMENT
The biggest cheaters in relationships are in this age group

Temi Iwalaiye

Which age group cheats on their partners the most?

The biggest cheaters in relationships [istockphoto]
The biggest cheaters in relationships [istockphoto]

A dating website for married people called Ashley Madison conducted a survey for the age brackets where people are most likely to cheat on their partner.

Over 2,099 participants were dividing the data into age brackets: 18 and under, 19 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and older.

Here are four age groups where cheating is most common based on polls and studies.

32 percent of the survey respondents admitted to cheating on their partner between the ages of 30 and 39, which is interesting within their first five years of marriage.

This has been linked to the midlife crisis phenomenon. The dating service claims that the majority of its male users register for the app at age 36, while the majority of its female users do so at age 33. The reason might be the marriage might feel like a trap, and they may need an escape.

Young people between the ages of 19 and 29 are the next age group that tends to cheat a lot on their partners; 28% of them do so for the first time during this time.

The reason may be because they are exploring different things and do not want to be held down by a commitment.

Cheaters in relationship [netflix]
Cheaters in relationship [netflix] Pulse Nigeria

The survey revealed that 24% of surveyors confessed to cheating on their partners between the ages of 40 and 49, primarily due to stress. Most of these people had been married for years and had children.

A significant portion of these people reported being unfaithful after children entered their lives, either because they changed their feelings towards their partner or they craved the former times of independence.

According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, people who are 29, 39, and other ages that end in "9" are more likely to have affairs or undergo major life changes.

This might have something to do with "milestone anxiety" as people get ready to enter a new decade.

Ultimately, anyone at any age can cheat on their partner and break their trust

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

