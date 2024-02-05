ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Step by step guide to planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 10 days

Miriam Mwende

Planning a Valentine's Day surprise proposal in 10 days is a monumental task that requires thoughtfulness, attention to detail, and a touch of creativity.

A man proposing to his partner, a complete guide to planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 10 days [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]
A man proposing to his partner, a complete guide to planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 10 days [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]

Whether you're a seasoned event planner or this is your first grand romantic gesture, these steps will guide you through crafting a memorable proposal.

Recommended articles

This guide is designed to be inclusive, focusing on the universal steps and considerations involved in planning a surprise proposal.

Understanding your partner's tastes and preferences is crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether they love grand gestures or intimate moments, tailoring the proposal to fit what they cherish will make it more meaningful.

Example: If your partner enjoys nature, consider a scenic outdoor venue like a beach or a national park.

READ: 5 warning signs he doesn't plan to marry you

Your budget will largely dictate the scope of your proposal, including the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research and set a realistic budget that allows you to purchase a ring your partner will love without breaking the bank. Remember, the sentiment behind the ring is what truly matters.

Tip: Opting for a customised design that symbolises your unique relationship can be more thoughtful than the biggest diamond.

The venue sets the stage for your proposal.

Whether it's a place with sentimental value or somewhere new and exciting, ensure it aligns with your partner's preferences and the atmosphere you want to create.

ADVERTISEMENT

Example: Renting out the café where you had your first date for a private evening can add a personal touch to your proposal.

Consider whether you want an intimate moment or a celebration with family and friends.

If you opt for guests, think about whom your partner would want to share this moment with.

ADVERTISEMENT

How you pop the question is as important as the ring and the venue.

Whether it's during a romantic dinner or a surprise flash mob, make sure it reflects your relationship.

Example: A simple yet profound moment can be created by playing your partner's favorite song as you propose, making the occasion unforgettable.

From booking the venue to arranging for photography, handle the logistics well in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're planning a surprise involving others, ensure they know the plan and their roles.

Example: Hiring a photographer to capture the moment can preserve the memory for years to come, but make sure they're briefed on the surprise aspect.

No matter how well you plan, be prepared for unforeseen challenges.

Have a backup plan in case of bad weather or other disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Example: If you've planned a beach proposal and it happens to rain, a quick shift to a cozy, decorated indoor venue can save the day, proving flexibility can be just as romantic.

With everything in place, focus on the moment.

Stay calm, and remember the reason behind all the planning. Your love and the journey you're embarking on together are what truly matter.

Example: Taking a deep breath before getting down on one knee can help settle the nerves, making your words more heartfelt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging that not everyone has an endless budget or professional planning experience is important.

Creativity and personal touches often outshine the most lavish plans. A proposal doesn't have to be expensive to be memorable; it needs to be thoughtful.

Utilise resources like online guides, friends' advice, and your knowledge of your partner to create a proposal that speaks to your unique love story.

QUIZ: Can we measure if you're afraid of commitment?

ADVERTISEMENT

A Valentine's Day surprise proposal is about more than just the logistics; it's about creating a moment that reflects your relationship and the love you share.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Step by step guide to planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 10 days

Step by step guide to planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 10 days

All you need to know about erections that last longer than 4hrs

All you need to know about erections that last longer than 4hrs

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Culinary mastermind Hilda Baci, announces 2024 new year cooking classes

Culinary mastermind Hilda Baci, announces 2024 new year cooking classes

5 romantic date ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day

5 romantic date ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 dating mistakes that kill relationships and how to avoid them

5 dating mistakes that kill relationships and how to avoid them

7 must-see art galleries around the world

7 must-see art galleries around the world

Creative and affordable Valentine's Day dates in Lagos

Creative and affordable Valentine's Day dates in Lagos

5 simple tips to charm your way into her life

5 simple tips to charm your way into her life

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Signs she's cheating with a co-worker

7 signs your girlfriend might be cheating with her co-worker

Mum and dad walking with their daughter outside [Image Credit: Greta Hoffman]

8 challenges baby daddies face in co-parenting

How verbal abuse damages you

5 ways staying with a verbally abusive person damages you

Make your husband a better person [Image credit: Ron Lach]

5 ways you can make your husband a better person for you