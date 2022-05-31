RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

6 signs that you are not ready to get married

Don't be in a rush

So you have been dating for some years and now think that it’s time to get hitched? Well, don’t be in such a rush. Because it is possible that you are not ready for marriage yet.

Before you plight your troth to your boo, read through these signs to determine if you are ready for marriage or not:

1. You have secrets

If you still keep secrets from each other, then it’s crystal clear that you are not ready for marriage. The last thing you will want is to be in a marriage full of secrets.

2. You don’t trust your partner

It’s trust that makes people keep secrets from each other. If you don’t fully trust your partner, you need to work on the issue first before heading for the altar.

3. Divorce is no big deal for you

Marriage is supposed to be a lifetime affair. If you are getting married with the mentality of leaving later if things don’t work, don’t get married yet. You need to be so sure that you want to spend the rest of your life with that person.

4. You don’t talk about money

The money talk is probably the most difficult to have in a relationship. But if you still don’t know your partner’s financial situation, please don’t get married yet. They could be in serious debts and this may strain your marriage later.

5. You fight frequently

Even the most adorable couple fights. But if you can’t remember the last time you stayed without fighting with your partner, something is wrong. Especially if you are always arguing over the same thing, don’t get married yet.

6. You are not over your ex

If you are always fantasizing about your ex, make sure you get over them first before tying the knot. Otherwise, the very ex will be the very reason as to why your marriage will fall apart.

