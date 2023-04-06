The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that people sell or share the nudes sent by their friends or lovers?

Revenge porn is a criminal offence [Cosmopolitan]
Revenge porn is a criminal offence [Cosmopolitan]

Recommended articles

First off, it is a criminal offence to disclose private communications, especially those involving nudity and sex.

There are many reasons why people engage in revenge porn.

  • It could be for profit in terms of the money they get from selling it.
  • To shame the person as a way of revenge. We’ve seen many couples who fall out threaten each other by saying, ‘I’ll share your nudes’.
  • Some do it for fun or bragging rights and share it on platforms for other men and women to view it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Even though it is a crime and they should be prosecuted, how can people, especially women, protect themselves online?

Let’s say you even want to share unclad pictures of yourself because you are comfortable with your body, but you shouldn’t show everything, at least cut out your face. You also don’t have to be nude, be a tease.

Be careful with how much you share [Timesofmalta]
Be careful with how much you share [Timesofmalta] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Snapchat, Whatsapp, Telegram and Instagram have features that help you delete pictures or allow them to view them once, Twitter does not. Don’t leave your pictures on the chat; always delete them as quickly as possible. You can also turn on the view once feature, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

You don’t want to be recorded without your consent, so look around for cameras and laptops that might just be opened. You can put off the light and put on your flashlight to notice any blinking lights.

Let’s say in the heat of the moment, it seemed like a bright idea to record a sex tape. After it has been done, you can watch and enjoy it but make sure and confirm that it is deleted. Check their phones yourself. You can also do the same for nudes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a fairly simple idea. A common saying is the best form of attack is defence. What better way to be safe than keeping your nudes to yourself and vehemently refusing to record sex tapes?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

5 best foods to eat after s*x

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

How to eat healthy and remain fit during Ramadan

How to eat healthy and remain fit during Ramadan

The benefits of taking an appetite suppressant for weight loss

The benefits of taking an appetite suppressant for weight loss

3 relatable Nigerian wedding traditions

3 relatable Nigerian wedding traditions

5 ways to spot a s*x addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a s*x addict or know if you are one

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black couple.

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are top 5 signs of fake love in a relationship

Here are some signs my boyfriend loves me[istockphoto]

'Does my boyfriend love me?' I asked ChatGPT and it offered helpful advice

Revenge porn is a criminal offence [Cosmopolitan]

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online