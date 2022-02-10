Meeting Chukwuemeka: The visit (Ep.5)

“It's just a harmless meeting babe,” I said, holding her hands, wiggling it left and right in a playful manner. “Okay, if that's what you want, it's fine by me, but you won't be wearing this dress,” she said pointing at the dress I was wearing. “Lets help you find something more comfortable and beautiful because this dress makes you appear like you are going for an interview at First Bank”. We both laughed and proceeded to find a better dress that would help me grace the occasion better.

The day came, and I appeared in my dress. I decided to visit “Ashabi Makeovers” , my usual makeup artist, for a proper face glam. Before stepping out of the studio, I called Chukwuemeka to send me the house address and he did. In a few minutes, my ride arrived and the journey began.

After one hour, thirty minutes of traffic, I finally got to Chukwuemeka's house. He was waiting for me in front of his house so the driver did not miss his way. When the driver parked, I alighted from the vehicle, waiting for Chukwuemeka to pay the Uber driver but he didn't respond and looked away. “Aunty your money is six thousand, five hundred naira,” the uber driver said. “That’s a lot!” I exclaimed, looking at Chukwuemeka stylishly to see if he would budge, but he was looking in the opposite direction. I automatically understood that gesture, it meant that I was on my own so I decided to figure out how to pay my driver. I tucked my hand into my purse and proceeded to make a transfer with my mobile phone as I didn't have enough cash to pay the driver. “I've received the alert, '' he said, and drove away.

“Why did you act like that? Were you not supposed to pay for my Uber?” I asked, facing chukwuemeka. Babe, calm down, you didn't tell me that you would not have money for Uber now. I mean… It's…It's… just Uber fare... He said stuttering.

“And you have the money,” he said. “Stop forming broke for me, you're a rich woman” he said trying to caress my cheeks with his hands. “You know what, let's go in my parents would be so excited to see you” he said as he dragged my left arm with him into the house.