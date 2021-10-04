Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

There are lots of conceptions on orgasm, like an improved immune system and reduced pain or condoms prevent you from climaxing.

Whatever the case may be, we bring everything you ever wanted to know about an orgasm, and hopefully, your next sexual experience will be your best one yet.

The most common type of orgasm comes from clitoral stimulation, not penetration.

If you’re not someone who gets orgasm from vaginal penetration only, you’re not alone. In fact, one study showed that only 6% of women said they always had an orgasm during penetrative sex.

Another study showed that 36.6% of women needed clitoral stimulation to achieve orgasm.

There are a bunch of ways that you can incorporate clitoral stimulation into penetrative sex, though. Positions like doggy or woman-on-top allow easy access to your clit, so you can stroke it while you’re having sex.

It may take more than 10 minutes for a woman to orgasm.

Many women take longer to climax than their male partners, and that's perfectly normal. Experts say most women require at least 13 minutes of sexual activity to climax.

According to a 2018 study, 10 to 40% of women report having difficulty or an inability to reach orgasm. So your inability to hit your climax is more common than you think. The issue is that there are so many reasons why a person may not be able to orgasm, that it’s hard to pinpoint your exact cause

Orgasm gets better with age.

There are plenty of things to gripe about when it comes to age, but your sex life isn't one of them. It turns out that as you get older, the quality and frequency of orgasms can improve.

Orgasms can relieve pain.

When you have a headache, it's pretty common to go to bed. But you shouldn't be sleeping. There is some evidence that orgasms can relieve all kinds of pain, including pain from arthritis, pain after surgery and even pain during childbirth.

Using a condom doesn't hamper your orgasm.

A lot of people think that because sex can often feel better without a condom that their orgasm will too. But that's not the case. "Women are equally likely to experience orgasm with or without a condom.