For some [actually quite a lot of] women, being friends with guys beats having female friends.

In the place of other women, these ladies choose to nurture their friendships with guys because, apparently, the negative energy is usually not as much as what you get with women.

Opposite sex friendships can be fun. Being a babe and having a male best friend has its perks. But it also makes for an interesting spectacle when you fall in love with another guy. It’s not always a good thing or a bad thing, but it changes things. Here is how your male best friend affects your relationship.

1. He outdoes your boo on presents

He knows you all too well and while your boyfriend is also making the effort, it won’t be easy to suddenly catch up on all the things your male bestie probably had several years to learn.

So it’s fine if he gets a gift that seems to be more informed than what your boyfriend gets.

2. Boundaries may not be respected

The likelihood of this happening is quite high. Think about it: here is a guy who has known you for such a long time and has never had to tiptoe or go round barricades and all. It won’t be so easy to suddenly start doing that.

3. On the other hand, he could feel left out

With partners who demand that boundaries be strictly respected with your male friends, your bestie may suddenly start feeling left out and abandoned.

4. Your social media

Looking at your social media, it may be difficult to tell if you’re actually with the guy or your bestie.

5. He can give you good insight

Having a male best friend is definitely valuable to you. He can give you insight into your boyfriend’s mind. When your man is upset and you don’t understand why, your male best friend can translate.