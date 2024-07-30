While it's important to respect her privacy and boundaries, there are subtle signs and cues that can indicate she has a significant other. Here are some ways to gauge if she might be in a relationship:
7 ways to tell she has a man in her life without asking her
Sometimes, you may want to find out if a woman is in a relationship without directly asking her.
Recommended articles
1. Social media presence
- Photos and posts: Check her social media profiles for photos or posts featuring another man. Pictures from events, vacations, or regular outings can be telling. Look for captions or comments that suggest a close relationship.
- Relationship status: Some people list their relationship status on platforms like Facebook. If her profile says she's in a relationship, that's a clear indicator.
Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Conversation cues
- Pronouns: Pay attention to how she refers to her life experiences. If she frequently uses "we" instead of "I," it might indicate she has a partner.
- Stories and anecdotes: Notice if she shares stories involving a particular man. If she often mentions someone in the context of her daily life, there's a good chance they are significant to her.
3. Body language and behaviour
- Wearing a ring: While not a definitive sign, wearing a ring on the ring finger can indicate she might be engaged or married.
- Phone behaviour: If she frequently checks her phone and seems engaged in conversations with someone specific, it could be a partner. Notice if she receives calls or messages and how she reacts to them.
Costco's jewelry selection includes everything from men's and women's watches to pearls and engagement rings. But aside from classic diamond engagement and wedding rings, Costco also sells a variety of colorful gemstone jewelry.One of the most expensive rings is a radiant-cut pink-diamond platinum halo ring, which retails for $349,999.99.Darcy Schild contributed to a previous version of this story. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Personal belongings
- Belongings: Items like a man's jacket, shoes, or toiletries in her space can hint at a partner's presence.
- Gifts and accessories: Wearing jewellery or accessories that seem to be gifts, such as a bracelet with initials or a necklace with a special pendant, might suggest a significant other.
5. Social interactions
- Group dynamics: Observe how she interacts with her friends and other men. If her friends subtly tease her about a specific person or she seems to shy away from the attention of other men, she might already be committed.
- Avoidance of certain topics: If she seems to avoid discussing her personal life or deflects questions about her relationship status, it could be a sign she's seeing someone.
6. Subtle hints
ADVERTISEMENT
- Changes in plans: If she frequently mentions plans that involve someone else but is vague about the details, it might indicate she's trying to protect the privacy of her relationship.
- Grooming and dressing habits: Sometimes, people put extra effort into their appearance when they're in a relationship. If you've noticed a sudden change in how she dresses or grooms herself, it might be for a significant other.
Pulse Live Kenya
7. Community observations
- Word of mouth: If you share mutual friends or acquaintances, you might hear about her relationship status indirectly. People often mention relationships in passing without realizing.
While these signs can give you a sense of whether she might be in a relationship, they are not definitive. People have different ways of expressing their relationships, and some might prefer to keep them private.
ADVERTISEMENT
Always approach the topic with sensitivity and respect, and avoid making assumptions. The most respectful approach is to allow her to share details about her personal life in her own time and on her own terms.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
7 ways to tell she has a man in her life without asking her
What to know about the difference between STIs and STDs
All about Chidimma Onwe: A South African with Nigerian roots contesting for Miss SA
What happens to your body when you sit 8-10 hours a day
Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday
Can energy drinks really damage your kidneys?
List of postal codes in Bauchi State
List of postal codes in Plateau State
People with these 7 behaviours often get used by manipulators
Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award
5 most dangerous beaches in the world
6 African countries where Yoruba people can be found apart from Nigeria
Pulse Sports
Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024
Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss
Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?
Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?
Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT
Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal
ADVERTISEMENT