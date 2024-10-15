How to know if your ex is still stalking your social media

However, some choose to keep tabs on their exes on social media which can be distressing if you need a clean break from them.

Here's how to tell if your ex might still be stalking you:

1. Using anonymous accounts

If your account is public, watch out for new, anonymous accounts following you, especially if they've blocked or unfollowed you.

These accounts often have no profile pictures and are always viewing your stories and posts.

If your account is private, be wary of sudden follow requests from unknown accounts.

2. Watching your stories

If your ex is among the first to view your stories on platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, or Instagram (using either their main account or a burner), they might be actively monitoring your online activity.

3. Liking and commenting on your post

Frequent engagement with your content, even if there's been no communication, is a potential sign of stalking.

If you receive a lot of "likes" or comments from your ex, especially on older posts, they might be closely following your profile.

This could also be a way to get your attention.

4. Monitoring connections

If your ex starts following the people you interact with or follow, they might be trying to learn more about your current life and who you're talking to.

5. Sudden friend requests

If your account is private and you receive friend requests from strangers or people you don't know, it could be your ex trying to reconnect under a different profile.

Be cautious of apps that claim to help you identify who is viewing your profile.