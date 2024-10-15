Breakups can be tough, and it's common for people to block or unfollow each other on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.
How to know if your ex is still stalking your social media
Is your ex still stalking you?
However, some choose to keep tabs on their exes on social media which can be distressing if you need a clean break from them.
Here's how to tell if your ex might still be stalking you:
1. Using anonymous accounts
If your account is public, watch out for new, anonymous accounts following you, especially if they've blocked or unfollowed you.
These accounts often have no profile pictures and are always viewing your stories and posts.
If your account is private, be wary of sudden follow requests from unknown accounts.
2. Watching your stories
If your ex is among the first to view your stories on platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, or Instagram (using either their main account or a burner), they might be actively monitoring your online activity.
3. Liking and commenting on your post
Frequent engagement with your content, even if there's been no communication, is a potential sign of stalking.
If you receive a lot of "likes" or comments from your ex, especially on older posts, they might be closely following your profile.
This could also be a way to get your attention.
4. Monitoring connections
If your ex starts following the people you interact with or follow, they might be trying to learn more about your current life and who you're talking to.
5. Sudden friend requests
If your account is private and you receive friend requests from strangers or people you don't know, it could be your ex trying to reconnect under a different profile.
Be cautious of apps that claim to help you identify who is viewing your profile.
These apps often require your login credentials, which can compromise your account security and provide limited information.
