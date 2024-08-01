ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health

Lynet Okumu

If you’ve ever felt like your relationship with your parent is causing more harm than good, you might be dealing with a toxic dynamic: Here is how to identify the red flags and maintain your sanity

Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai)
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai)

Growing up is supposed to be a time of learning, joy, and support. But for some, the reality is far different.

Recommended articles

If you’ve ever felt like your relationship with your parent is causing more harm than good, you might be dealing with a toxic dynamic.

Identifying a toxic parent can be challenging, especially when it involves someone who is supposed to love and protect you. However, recognising these signs is crucial for your mental well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most noticeable signs of a toxic parent is relentless criticism. If your parent constantly belittles your achievements, appearance, or personality, it’s a red flag.

Constructive criticism is meant to help you grow, but when criticism is harsh and never-ending, it undermines your self-esteem and confidence.

Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai)
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Toxic parents often use manipulation to control their children. They may use guilt as a weapon, making you feel responsible for their happiness or problems.

Statements like, 'You never care about me', or, 'After all I’ve done for you', are designed to make you feel obligated to meet their needs, even at your own expense.

A parent who is emotionally unavailable is often distant and unresponsive to your feelings and needs.

They might dismiss your emotions as unimportant or expect you to 'toughen up'. This lack of emotional support can leave you feeling isolated and undervalued.

ADVERTISEMENT
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai)
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation where a parent makes you doubt your own perceptions or memories.

For example, if your parent insists that an event didn’t happen the way you remember it, or accuses you of overreacting when you voice legitimate concerns, they might be gaslighting you. This behaviour can severely affect your mental health and self-trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toxic parents often exert excessive control over their children’s lives. They might interfere in decisions about your career, relationships, or personal goals.

This overbearing behavior can stifle your independence and personal growth, making you feel like you can’t make choices without their approval.

Respecting personal boundaries is crucial in any healthy relationship. A toxic parent may frequently disregard your need for privacy or personal space.

They might go through your belongings, listen to your private conversations, or intrude on your personal time, making you feel violated and disrespected.

ADVERTISEMENT
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai)
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

Setting boundaries is essential when dealing with a toxic parent. Clearly define what behaviors are unacceptable and communicate these boundaries assertively.

For example, you might say, 'I need to have some time alone right now. Please respect my need for privacy'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of yourself is vital for maintaining mental health. Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation, such as exercising, reading, or spending time with friends.

Self-care helps replenish your emotional reserves and strengthens your resilience against toxic influences.

Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai)
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to a trusted friend, family member, or therapist can provide much-needed support and perspective.

Therapy, in particular, offers a safe space to explore your feelings, gain insights, and develop coping strategies. Support groups for individuals dealing with toxic relationships can also be helpful.

Work on building your emotional independence by affirming your self-worth and validating your own feelings.

Remind yourself that your emotions are valid and that you deserve respect and kindness. Practicing mindfulness and self-compassion can help reinforce your sense of self.

ADVERTISEMENT
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai)
Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

If possible, reduce the amount of time you spend with a toxic parent. While completely cutting off contact may not always be feasible, limiting interactions can help minimise the impact of their behavior on your mental health.

Create a plan to manage how often and in what contexts you engage with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invest in your personal development and pursue goals that matter to you. By focusing on your own growth and aspirations, you can build a sense of purpose and fulfillment that is independent of your parent’s influence.

This focus on your own path can help mitigate the negative effects of their toxicity.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons most people get married

5 reasons most people get married

1 in every 8 people in this country is a dollar millionaire - Here's the secret

1 in every 8 people in this country is a dollar millionaire - Here's the secret

These 7 things happen to you while you're asleep

These 7 things happen to you while you're asleep

Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health

Signs your parent might be toxic & how to safeguard your mental health

Is it better to wash in cold or warm water? The answer may surprise you

Is it better to wash in cold or warm water? The answer may surprise you

Dear men, here are ten reasons your wife may want to use sex toys

Dear men, here are ten reasons your wife may want to use sex toys

First love mostly never works out because of these 7 reasons

First love mostly never works out because of these 7 reasons

Why are Nigerian male skit makers obsessed with dressing up as women for comedy?

Why are Nigerian male skit makers obsessed with dressing up as women for comedy?

10 common foods that are actually dangerous for you

10 common foods that are actually dangerous for you

How joining daily morning devotion live stream for 4 years changed my life

How joining daily morning devotion live stream for 4 years changed my life

How to stay safe during a protest

How to stay safe during a protest

7 surprising things most people are addicted to

7 surprising things most people are addicted to

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These are 6 reasons you should get a job before you marry

As a woman, these are 6 reasons you should get a job before you marry

Should I stay in an abusive relationship? [marriage]

Ask Pulse: My boyfriend slapped me twice but I still love him — should I stay?

Fine girls don't date fine boys

Most fine girls do not date fine boys and here's why

A person's character and their relationships depend on many different factors [iStock]

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?