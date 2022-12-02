Here are 5 s*x positions for plus size women

Fortunately, there are plenty of sex positions that are very, very possible, regardless of size. Incorporating these easy, super-comfortable positions into your repertoire can provide increased pleasure to you and your partner. These are the best sex positions for overweight people. Experiment to find out which ones you like the most and prepare to take your sex life to the next level.

Doggy Style

Doggy style is a good position for BBWs because your tummy can’t get in the way. Instead, your man enters you from behind. Rear entry positions can be more difficult if you’ve also got a bigger butt, however.

In the doggy style position, the woman gets on her hands and knees. The man kneels or stands behind the woman and penetrates her from behind. He can use her hips to help him with leverage and to accommodate deeper or more vigorous thrusting.

If your arms get tired, you can come down onto your forearms and even use them like a pillow for your head. This position also makes it easy to self-stimulate as you’re being penetrated, or your partner can reach around to touch you. Pillows, especially those made from memory foam, can help you support your weight in this position. Plus, doggy style is great for G-spot stimulation.

Cowgirl

In the traditional cowgirl position, the woman straddles the man while he lies down, allowing her to control the pace and depth of penetration.

This position is one that many larger women are afraid to try, and we’ll explain why that’s a mistake in a bit. However, this position is ideal because your man lies on the bed and you can straddle him and go to town. Plop a couple of pillows under his butt to raise his hips for a better angle.

Reverse Cowgirl

While the traditional cowgirl does have a reputation as one of the best sex positions for overweight women, the reverse cowgirl is a sex position for overweight couples that accommodates larger body size.

The reverse cowgirl has you straddling your partner like the cowgirl, but you’re facing away instead of towards the man. If you like, you can lean forward, supporting yourself on the palms of your hands to change the angle of penetration. As in doggy style, you can easily self-stimulate your clitoris in this position.

Spooning

This is another good sex position if your man’s penis is long enough to penetrate you from behind. He can adjust his body, so he’s at more of an angle than exactly parallel to your body. He can lean his top half away from you, potentially placing his legs between yours, so his feet stick out front.

Another option is for you to lift your leg, either bent at the knee or pointed toward the ceiling. This enables him to grab your leg for leverage and get closer to you for penetration.

Butterfly

This works best if your man is the right height to penetrate you while he stands on the floor and you lie on your back on the bed. In the Butterfly position, you should be scooted to the edge of the mattress. He can penetrate you with your legs up against his chest. The key is to keep your legs straight so they’re not pushed back against your tummy and breasts, which might not feel so great.