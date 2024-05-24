ADVERTISEMENT
7 habits of happy husbands

Samiah Ogunlowo

Happiness in marriage is often a reflection of the effort and habits cultivated by both partners.

Habits of happy husbands
Habits of happy husbands [iStock]

While every marriage is unique, there are common practices that tend to contribute significantly to a husband's happiness.

These habits are not only beneficial for the individual but also foster a loving, supportive, and fulfilling relationship.

This article explores seven habits that happy husbands consistently exhibit:

Effective communication is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. Happy husbands make it a priority to communicate openly and honestly with their spouses. This involves not just talking about their feelings and experiences but also actively listening to their partner.

They understand that communication is a two-way street and that being a good listener is as important as being articulate.

Gratitude plays a crucial role in nurturing a positive atmosphere in a marriage. Happy husbands regularly express their appreciation for their wives, acknowledging both big gestures and small everyday acts.

This habit reinforces a sense of mutual respect and admiration, making both partners feel valued and cherished.

Laughter is a powerful antidote to the stresses of daily life. Husbands who maintain a sense of humour tend to navigate marital challenges with greater ease. Whether it’s sharing a joke, watching a comedy together, or simply finding humour in everyday situations, a lighthearted approach helps to keep the relationship enjoyable and resilient.

Finding humour in everyday situations
Finding humour in everyday situations [Shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria
Happy husbands recognise and support their wives' personal and professional aspirations. They understand that a thriving marriage is one where both partners feel free to pursue their dreams.

By being supportive and encouraging, they help create an environment where their spouse feels empowered and motivated.

Balancing professional responsibilities with home life is essential for marital happiness. Husbands who achieve this balance make time for their families despite their busy schedules.

They understand the importance of being present and involved in family activities, which strengthens their bond with their spouse and children.

Regular expressions of affection are key to maintaining intimacy in a marriage. Happy husbands show their love through physical touch, kind words, and thoughtful actions. Whether it’s a warm hug, a surprise date, or simply holding hands, these gestures keep the romance alive and reinforce emotional connection.

Taking care of one’s own physical and mental well-being is crucial. Happy husbands prioritise self-care by engaging in activities that promote their health and happiness.

This might include exercising, pursuing hobbies, or taking time to relax and recharge. By maintaining their well-being, they are better equipped to contribute positively to their marriage.

Happy husbands practice self-care
Happy husbands practice self-care [HDYTI] Pulse Nigeria

Prioritising communication, expressing gratitude, maintaining a sense of humour, supporting their spouse’s goals, balancing work and home life, showing affection, and practising self-care are all integral to fostering a joyful and harmonious relationship.

By adopting these habits, husbands can enhance not only their happiness but also the overall health and satisfaction of their marriage. Happiness, after all, is not just a destination but a journey built on consistent, loving actions and mutual respect.

