ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ladies, here are 5 sexual mistakes men need you to stop making

Ayoola Adetayo

From experience, these are the sexual errors of women that men mostly complain about.

An intimate couple.
An intimate couple.

Recommended articles

And just before you laugh at the ridiculousness of that, there are wives who just lie rigidly, unmoving and seemingly-detached, as their husbands toil during sex, trying his best to make the best of the situation, and hopefully get a reaction or animated response from them.

It's pretty difficult to fully explain how frustrating this is for men and while it is true that men also make mistakes during sex, we have dedicated this article to listing the five biggest mistakes women make during sex.

Following Uwanma Odefa's advice on her vlog, "Love, Life, and Everything in Between," if you ever find yourself doing any of the things things listed below, you better know that your lover, husband or partner needs you to do better between the sheets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't moan and scream if you are not feeling the sex like that. Moaning because you feel that it'll boost a man's ego is wrong.

If you are not feeling it, communicate it to him and suggest a position switch or something else that'll really make you moan from true pleasure.

Many men would rather masturbate than than have sex with a rigid, unresponsive woman. The whole idea of having sex is a two-way thing. And you need to get animated, and get involved as much as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Express yourself in words and action, don't just lie there.

ALSO READ:Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

It is not so cool to not know your own most-erogenous zones because if you do not know, how do you show him or let him know what to do to amplify your pleasure?

ADVERTISEMENT

Too many women leave men with the responsibility of learning about sex, and come to the bedroom expecting to enjoy sexual pleasure in all forms but just give him the most-basic pleasure in return.

Women need to do better at learning fun ways to blow a man's mind during sex. You need to upgrade your repertoire of sex moves and stop being close-minded. The same way you expect him to take you to cloud 9 every time, he expects you to blow him [pun intended] away, too.

"I don't like blowjobs," said no man ever. So you need to learn how to do it properly.

And of course giving is receiving; so if you want him to give you that back-arching, toe-curling head you long for, you know what to do.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo is a copywriter and senior content creator with a bias for Lifestyle bits. At any given time, you can catch him looking for the next person to chat to about contemporary relationships &amp; sex issues young Nigerians deal with.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What is a Jacob's ladder piercing? It's pretty extreme

What is a Jacob's ladder piercing? It's pretty extreme

3 ways to get rid of vaginal odour

3 ways to get rid of vaginal odour

Ladies, here are 5 sexual mistakes men need you to stop making

Ladies, here are 5 sexual mistakes men need you to stop making

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

5 common mistakes Lagosians make during Detty December

5 common mistakes Lagosians make during Detty December

How to survive Detty December in Lagos

How to survive Detty December in Lagos

4 reasons locked hair grows longer and stronger than normal hair

4 reasons locked hair grows longer and stronger than normal hair

Sleep Apnea: 10 reasons you suddenly wake up unable to breathe

Sleep Apnea: 10 reasons you suddenly wake up unable to breathe

If you want the relationship to work don't tell your partner these 4 things

If you want the relationship to work don't tell your partner these 4 things

5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

Men, here are 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during sex

Men, here are 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during sex

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 phrases that prove they cheated [istockphoto]

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Here's how to know you are in a healthy relationship [istockphoto]

5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

dating profile(DateNurse)

Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single people

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean? (Pinterest)

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?