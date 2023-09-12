ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Victor Oluwole
Polygamy
Polygamy
  • Polygamy is banned in many countries due to its impact on women's dignity.
  • High polygamy rates exist in West and Central Africa, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Gambia.
  • Polygamy varies by religious affiliation, with higher rates among Muslims but also present among followers of folk religions.

Polygamy is banned throughout much of the world, and the United Nations Human Rights Committee, which has said that “polygamy violates the dignity of women,” called for it to “be definitely abolished wherever it continues to exist.” But there often are limits to government administration of marriages.

Recommended articles

In many countries, marriages are governed by religious or customary law, which means that oversight is in the hands of clerics or community leaders.

Recent data reveal that polygamy rates are high in parts of West and Central Africa, where it remains legal. The share of individuals living in polygamous households is highest in Burkina Faso, Mali and Gambia.

Polygamy also tends to vary based on religious affiliation. Muslims in Africa are more likely than Christians to live in this type of arrangement (25% vs. 3%), but in some countries, the practice is also widespread among adherents of folk religions and people who do not identify with a religion.

ADVERTISEMENT
Polygamy Chart - Africa
Polygamy Chart - Africa BI Africa
Country Polygamy Rate (%)
Burkina Faso 36
Mali 34
Gambia 30
Niger 29
Nigeria 28
Guinea 26
Guinea-Bissau 23
Senegal 23
Togo 17
Chad 15
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toys and Trends: How Europe is getting kids moving again

Toys and Trends: How Europe is getting kids moving again

Stop having these meals for breakfast!

Stop having these meals for breakfast!

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

GH¢360k smart toilet with WiFi and sensors causes social media uproar

GH¢360k smart toilet with WiFi and sensors causes social media uproar

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Mary Kenner: Meet lady who invented sanitary pads

Mary Kenner: Meet lady who invented sanitary pads

Watch out for 'Cold Stress' this wet season

Watch out for 'Cold Stress' this wet season

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]

How much it costs to create TikTok's viral ceiling clouds

How much it costs to create TikTok's viral ceiling clouds

7 creative home uses for tea bags besides making tea

7 creative home uses for tea bags besides making tea

Triangle of death: Don't pop pimples in this body region

Triangle of death: Don't pop pimples in this body region

5 useful baking soda hacks you should know

5 useful baking soda hacks you should know

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What you should never do if you find out your partner cheated [Gistreel]

5 things you should never do after finding out your partner cheated

Moaning During S*x Will Make It 10x Hotter, Swear

Moaning during sex is such a good thing, according to sex experts

Couple having a conflict in the bedroom

6 recommended actions to take if you bump into your partner cheating

You can craft wedding vows that are as beautiful and unique as your love story [The Knot]

These 5 tips will help you write the most heartfelt wedding vows