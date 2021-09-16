Do these 5 things if you want to be irresistible to your partner!

It really won't matter that your relationship has been on for a long time. If you are irresistible enough, it also won't matter that they have seen so many times and in different situations, circumstances and postures.

If you do the things listed below, the force of attraction between you and the partner will remain just as strong as it was when you first met [or as close to that as possible!]

1. Don’t be clingy

To be irresistible, start with being independent. No one likes a clinger. Just because there’s a guy in your life doesn’t mean your life is now completely over. Guys love women who don’t change their entire world for them.

Men also have things they want to do, maybe watch a hockey game or hang out with their friends alone. Sure, if he invites you, go. But showing him that you go out without him and do things on your own is a huge turn on.

2. Look sexier

Men are visual beings. So get to know the several ways to start looking sexier but do it slowly and steadily so the changes look subtle and not forced.

Get yourself a new hairstyle, add hot and colourful pieces of clothing to your wardrobe; eye liners are said to work wonders with accentuating the darkness of your eyes making you look really hot. Wear a mild shade of lipstick, something which looks subtle and accentuates your lips.

Remember that you don’t have to use heavy make up if you don’t want to. When you look sexy outside you feel sexy inside and you radiate that confidence.

3. Make him feel desired

That’s right. Your partner wants to feel desired, too! To make yourself irresistible, one of the things to do is to make your man feel wanted. Initiate sex, send him cute sexy messages, say nice things about his body.

If he feels wanted and desired with you, he’ll likely keep coming to you. That is a pull he won’t be able to resist.

4. Love yourself

Love who you are, love your body. Remove all the negative thoughts in your mind regarding your self image. One of the worst things you can do is to regularly worry and sly force your partner’s reassurances about your body despite your partner’s relentless reminder that he finds you so hot and so sexy.

Love yourself and your body enough to believe that he wants you just the way you are. When you start loving yourself, the positive vibrations it creates will automatically cause a deep-seated happiness and as a result, an attraction that your partner will always find irresistible.

5. Be free with him

Do not let things get in the way of enjoying bonding time together with your partner. When you are with your man, you may want to ditch all the good girl behavior your mum taught you while growing up. Be playful, be wild, talk dirty, be ‘slutty’, be everything with him.