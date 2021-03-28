There is no romance without finance. As cliché as that sounds, it’s nothing short of hard-biting, bitter truth. Every marriage and relationship truly needs money to pulsate with proper excitement.

To quickly clear the air on what being broke means. I do not think there is a uniform, universal benchmark for it. It's more of a personal definition than something that affects everyone in the same manner. So the deal is to set that personal level and cut off people who do not reach it.

That said, it's only appropriate to add here that I don’t think that it’s wrong for women to curve guys who can’t afford the littlest things, especially if a required level of effort is also absent from such man. If the guy in question has a poor, retrogressive, closed mind, it just makes the curving a lot easier to do.

Everyone has priorities and relationship needs and I can understand the refusal to not date a guy with whom a relationship is going to be made unnecessarily difficult because of money issues.

Although that is not to say all 'broke' guys should be curved though. Just as it’s fine to curve guys because they are broke, it’s also fine to be with a broke guy if you trust his ambitions and feel comfortable with his abilities to move past that state in the not-so-distant future.

Any broke, stingy guy who also somehow has a work ethic and mindset of poverty should not feel bad for being curved.

Women, it's OK to not date women who are way below your financial standards [Credit - Shutterstock]

And so shouldn’t broke women, no matter how beautiful, light-skinned or thick they are.

Now this is where I feel the problem lies - women aren’t so comfortable with hearing this kind of truth. But it has to be said that just as women have the freewill to decide that a guy is broke and unfit to be in a relationship with them, guys have that same freewill, too.

And not only do they have the freewill to think like that, they have all the freedom to express that thought.

Just take for instance this interesting tweet from 2017, with which a user says he does not want to date a woman who does not earn up to 200K monthly and gets quite roasted by [not surprisingly] women.

For too long, quite a lot of women have gotten just by having attractive bodies, fine faces and nothing more.

So it seems that the reality of millennials actively seeking hardworking women, and actually placing a well-stated financial standard on them isn’t particularly sitting well with some.

More young people in our generation want financially balanced relationships, where one person does not have to bear the burdens of the other. (Credit - Graphic)

And guess what? It’s absolutely OK if a woman chooses to focus solely on slaying and glowing her pretty face with nothing else going for her. There's actually still a market for dependent women.

As I wrote in a previous article [which you absolutely need to read, by the way]:

“…there are still men that love trophy wives and stay-at-home mums but they are petering out and becoming rarer with each Saturday that passes.

"Times have changed and… far gone are the days when more men didn’t mind having women totally dependent on them.”

ALSO READ: Women do more to keep marriages than men?

The modern man appreciates a woman who has something going for her. And it'll be absolutely great if that thing is substantial.

it is also absolutely OK for a man to go after a woman who is good for his financial happiness and independence. [Credit Freepik] Freepik

This is not to excuse men from the responsibilities that are traditionally a man’s in the family. I don’t agree with any form of wokeness that frees men from being more financially responsible in the marriage and family.

Please guys, while you place financial demands on these women, don’t forget to still spoil them silly with the finest things and regularly blow their minds with the most thoughtful, most precious gifts.

At the same time, since loads of modern women [and thankfully, men] are seeking their marriages to be run as partnerships, women need to realise that being financially stable is one good way for them to contribute to that partnership.

Apart from that, there are well-known advantages of having your own money – power, freewill, independence, respect, financial freedom, etc.

It’s 2019 and many things have changed. More women are rejecting the idea of marrying and forfeiting their careers for marriage.

A marriage is more of a partnership these days than it has ever been [Credit - Pinterest]

Loads of millennial women are never going to stand being a full house-wife and these are all good. It’s never a good thing to lose yourself or identity for the sake of a marriage or relationship anyway.

Just as these are pretty cool, it is also absolutely OK for a man to shun you if you are broke or if you do not meet his required standard of not-being-broke.

More men are toeing this line, this author included.

So ladies, instead of moaning and complaining about men who are vocal about wanting to have nothing to do with broke babes, just focus on bettering yourself and earning your own money so as to be better-equipped for a relationship/marriage and so you won’t be that girl who is easily bought, swayed or convinced only by money or material things.

Or in the eternally-iconic words of Small Doctor, “if you no get money, hide your face…”