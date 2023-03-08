Dating in Lagos: How men can find love in their 30s

It is assumed that you have been working and are now settled in your career, it is also assumed that you are self-aware and even aware of others.

Lagos is a peculiar place and the dating scene is equally one with its unique nuance and culture.

Here’s what men can do.

Handsomeness puts you at the top but good grooming carries you over

Some people believe that being good-looking is only reserved for women, but that’s not even true in the slightest, women love good-looking men, but they also love well-groomed and neat men.

Wear a lot of native attires

If you are on the prowl for a woman, then you have to dress like it, and one outfit that looks good on all men no matter what their physique is a well-made native attire.

Get your money up

The more money you have, the more confident you will be to approach any woman. Even if your plan isn’t to spend so much on women, it helps you mentally with your confidence. Plus, how will you pay for dates in Lagos' expensive restaurants if you don’t have money?

Get a car

One major issue in Lagos is transportation. Buses are stressful and private cabs are expensive. An easy solution to help you in your quest for love is to have a car to move you and your date around. Nothing says I’m ready for marriage more than a car.

Don't be obsessed with sex

Nothing says, I just want to have fun with you than a man who is all about sex on the first or even second date. That's a sure way to make women run away.

Join a social club

