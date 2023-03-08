ADVERTISEMENT
Dating in Lagos: How men can find love in their 30s

Temi Iwalaiye

Welcome to another column on dating in Lagos, today we are focusing on 30+ men and how they can find love.

Here's how to find love in Lagos [Shuttershock]

Being in your 30s offers you some wisdom, you might not have had negative experiences in the past, but you are at the right age for love and marriage.

It is assumed that you have been working and are now settled in your career, it is also assumed that you are self-aware and even aware of others.

Lagos is a peculiar place and the dating scene is equally one with its unique nuance and culture.

Here’s what men can do.

Some people believe that being good-looking is only reserved for women, but that’s not even true in the slightest, women love good-looking men, but they also love well-groomed and neat men.

If you are on the prowl for a woman, then you have to dress like it, and one outfit that looks good on all men no matter what their physique is a well-made native attire.

The more money you have, the more confident you will be to approach any woman. Even if your plan isn’t to spend so much on women, it helps you mentally with your confidence. Plus, how will you pay for dates in Lagos' expensive restaurants if you don’t have money?

One major issue in Lagos is transportation. Buses are stressful and private cabs are expensive. An easy solution to help you in your quest for love is to have a car to move you and your date around. Nothing says I’m ready for marriage more than a car.

Nothing says, I just want to have fun with you than a man who is all about sex on the first or even second date. That's a sure way to make women run away.

If you are worried you are not meeting enough women, then join a group of people where your attendance is required like a polo club or even church and where you enjoy going is perfect. This just means you are most likely to have shared interests with your partner.

