The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

7 ways to attract a high quality man

Lynet Okumu

Here are 7 proven ways to attract a high quality man

7 ways to attract a high quality man
7 ways to attract a high quality man

If you're looking to attract a high-quality man, there are several things you can do to increase your chances of finding the right partner.

Recommended articles

Here are seven ways to attract a high-quality man

Confidence is key when it comes to attracting high-quality men. Men are attracted to women who are self-assured, know what they want, and are not afraid to go after it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work on building your self-confidence and self-esteem, and you will naturally exude an irresistible aura of attractiveness.

One of the most attractive qualities in a person is self-improvement. When you focus on becoming the best version of yourself, you attract people who share the same values and goals.

7 ways to attract a high quality man
7 ways to attract a high quality man Pulse Live Kenya

READ: For women: Here's how to get your husband to help with household chores

ADVERTISEMENT

Work on your physical fitness, mental health, and emotional well-being.

If you're looking for a high-quality man, it's important to be clear about what you want in a relationship. Make a list of your must-haves and deal breakers, and communicate them clearly to potential partners.

A positive attitude is contagious and attractive. When you approach life with optimism and a can-do attitude, you inspire others to do the same. Focus on the good things in your life, and be grateful for what you have.

ADVERTISEMENT

High-quality men value open communication and emotional intelligence in a partner.

7 ways to attract a high quality man
7 ways to attract a high quality man Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 weird things men do when they are in love

Be open-minded and willing to listen to a man's perspective, and communicate your own thoughts and feelings in a clear and respectful manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men are drawn to women who have their own lives and interests outside of dating. Have a fulfilling career, hobbies, and a social life, and you will attract high-quality men who respect and value your independence

To attract a high-quality man, you need to put yourself out there and be open to meeting new people. Join social clubs, attend events, and participate in activities that interest you.

7 ways to attract a high quality man
7 ways to attract a high quality man Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: For women: Here's how to tell you've found the ideal man

Use dating apps and websites to connect with potential partners, but be discerning about who you choose to meet in person.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 Nigerian superfoods you should be eating

7 Nigerian superfoods you should be eating

5 ways to know if you're in love or infatuated

5 ways to know if you're in love or infatuated

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 ways to attract a high quality man

Join us as we practice self-love at the 2023 Pride Women Conference

Join us as we practice self-love at the 2023 Pride Women Conference

eTranzact Golf Classic creates excitement as winners emerge

eTranzact Golf Classic creates excitement as winners emerge

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

3 foods to get rid of body odour

3 foods to get rid of body odour

Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala

Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala

Pulse Sports

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Simple tips to arouse a woman

For men: 5 simple tips to arouse a woman

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

Here's what happens when you have sex when drunk or high[Shuttershock]

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

6 most common reasons for divorce

6 most common reasons for divorce