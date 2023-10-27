ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

So, grab your popcorn because we're about to embark on the rollercoaster of turning BFFs into something a bit more spicy. Disclaimer: results not guaranteed, side effects may include awkward silences and excessive use of heart emojis.

Step 1: Dress the part

Throw out that "I'm just here to chill" look and embrace the fashionista within. Strut your stuff in outfits that scream, "I'm not just a friend; I'm a fashion icon." You can also dress more sexy and pay attention to how you smell. Bonus points if your new look includes a hat—because nothing says romance like a well-chosen hat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Buy or cook them food

The quickest way to anyone's heart is through their stomach. Impress your friends by constantly ordering food for them or making home-cooked meals.

Step 3: Master the art of compliments

Turn up the compliment game, but keep it subtle. Compliment their laugh, their smile, and if you're feeling adventurous, their choice of snacks. "Your taste in snacks is almost as exquisite as your taste in friends. Almost."

Step 4: Stage 'accidental' touches

ADVERTISEMENT

Casually initiate physical contact—just not in a creepy way. "Oops, did I just touch your hand while reaching for that snack? Silly me!" Subtle touches create a bridge from friendship to... something more touchy-feely.

Step 5: Unleash the humour

Keep sending them funny videos until they fall in love with you. Share jokes, memes, or funny anecdotes. Laughter is the key to the heart, and a good punchline is the lockpick.

Step 6: Confess your feelings

When the time is right, spill the beans. Express your feelings with the grace of a Shakespearean soliloquy or the awkward charm of a rom-com protagonist. Remember, confidence is attractive—awkwardness, endearing.

ADVERTISEMENT