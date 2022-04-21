RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Banky W and Adesua on taking care of each other when they both had Covid-19

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Banky W and Adesua's depiction of taking care of each other when they both had Covid-19 is the cutest thing ever.

Adesua Etomi and hubby Banky W [Instagram/BankyW]
Adesua Etomi and hubby Banky W [Instagram/BankyW]

Banky W and Adesua were interviewed on Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Bounce Live and of course, they were cute and lovely.

Recommended articles

Ebuka asked them how it is when Adesua is sick and Banky isn’t.

Oh, he catches it,” Adesua responds.

“I catch it because I am very caring and I take care of her,” Banky says.

Banky spoke about how Adesua gets sick, “she gets really sick, she was nauseous and throwing up, her blood pressure was through the roof, an ambulance had to get her to the hospital."

Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]
Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi] Pulse Nigeria

"When you see the person that you love like that, you can’t be like, 'isolate yourself I’ll pass your food through the door.' You really can’t leave them there, so I can 'God if that is the way I am going to catch Covid then so be it and I eventually caught Covid."

Ebuka probed them about the deadliness of the virus, citing British Actor Idris Elba and his Wife Sabrina who were still around each other when Covid 19 was still inspiring fear and the vaccine was not in sight.

“I think we even discussed it and if she’s feeling down or I’m feeling down there’s no world where we won’t try and be there for each other. You try to be careful as much as you can.”

“It’s a disease that we didn’t know anything about that could kill.” Ebuka probed further.

“You are seeing the person that you love, you will want to take care of the person and make sure they are okay,” Adesua says

"Would your natural instincts also make you want to protect them from the virus?" Ebuka questioned.

“Yeah, she said that, but there was no world I would not do that.”

The traditional wedding vows, says "in sickness and health" and one of the times you actually get to show your love and affection for your spouse is when they are sick, it is lovely to see this couple reiterate it.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The cultural story of Waist beads

The cultural story of Waist beads

Cultural Stories: The Louvre Museum

Cultural Stories: The Louvre Museum

Meat stock: The bedrock of tasty Nigerian meals

Meat stock: The bedrock of tasty Nigerian meals

Banky W and Adesua on taking care of each other when they both had Covid-19

Banky W and Adesua on taking care of each other when they both had Covid-19

Celebrating African dishes: 5 Zulu traditional meals

Celebrating African dishes: 5 Zulu traditional meals

Insomnia: 7 foods that will help you sleep faster at night

Insomnia: 7 foods that will help you sleep faster at night

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

5 myths and facts about breast cancer

5 myths and facts about breast cancer

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Trending

How to have s*x: The best tips for men

Couple

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

How to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship [Credit - 1stNews]

How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience

How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience

3 common signs you may be sexually incompatible with your partner

Couple in bed(jivenaija)